Sunday was a good day for players named Brown in the 63rd Mobile Junior Metro golf tournament at Azalea City Golf Course. Of the four divisions of play — varsity boys, varsity girls, junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls — a player with the last name Brown took top honors in three.
It was also a good day for UMS-Wright golfers as both varsity division champions play for the Bulldogs.
Ken Brown took top honors in the varsity boys’ competition, shooting rounds of 71 and 72 for a 36-hole score of 1-under-par 143 to win the title by five shots. Second place went to Micheal Heaton, who shot 75-73—148, while Miles Jackson took third place, shooting 74-75—149.
“I was hitting it good coming into the week and the first day [Saturday] I was hitting lots of fairways, which is good,” Ken Brown said. “I kind of did that both days. Then I was hitting greens too. I just did that and made a few putts and that’s what worked.
“Coming down the stretch I kind of was [nervous]; I missed a few short putts for birdies. But I hung in there and just kept hitting greens and two-putting for pars and just got through it. I play at UMS and we practice out here a lot so I kind of know a lot about the course and the greens. I kind of felt I had an advantage with that.”
He said he calmed himself down on the final few holes on Sunday to fight his nervousness and “just hit the shots I needed to hit.”
The plan worked and he now gets to add his name to the long list of past Mobile Junior Metro winners.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to win it; I’ve been close a few times, and to finally do it feels good. And to beat a lot of my friends, kind of makes me feel good too.”
In the girls’ varsity competition, Frances Brown was the winner. She opened with a Saturday round of 77 and followed with an 80 in Sunday’s final round for a 157 total. That was 12 shots better than runner-up Ashlynd Madden (82, 87) and third-place finisher Anna King (80, 89) who both finished with 169 scores. Madden took second place in a scorecard playoff.
“I think I played well,” Frances Brown said. “I felt like I could have putted a little better, but overall I played solid. I really just focused on trying to hit fairways and greens and two-putt, trying to make things simple and not get too complicated. … I really like the fairways here.”
She said winning the Mobile Junior Metro championship “means a lot.”
“All the hard work that’s been put in, it really means something,” she added.
In the junior varsity boys’ division, Henry Brown, brother of Ken, was the winner. He posted scores of 74-71 to finish at 145, just four shots higher than his brother’s scorecard. Murray Walker finished second with a total score of 156, followed by third-place finisher Waylon White who shot 159.
In the junior varsity girls’ division, Sara Carter Hare was the winner. She finished with a two-day total of 172, which gave her a 12-stroke victory over Grayson Kelly, who shot 184. Jasmine Nguyen placed third with a score of 194.
Johnson, Spybey lead
The Lite Scratch Tour recently completed its regular season with its Tour Championship tournament at the Dogwood Course at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. At the conclusion of the tournament, these are the standings in the Player of the Year competition for both its Regular Division and Senior Division.
In the Regular Division, Michael Johnson holds down the top spot. He’s followed by Forrest Crabtree in second, Conner Elder in third, Haymes Snedeker in fourth and Roger Davis in fifth. Grady Lodes is sixth, followed in order by Rod Kinsey Jr., Matt Ritchie, Andy Stacey and Logan Rawson.
The Senior Division featured some close competition. Danny Spybey holds first-place honors, while Richard Jeffers is in second. Scott McDade is third with Wayne Gardner in fourth. Two players — Robert Nelson and Davis Sellers — share fifth, Fred Clark is in seventh and three players — Andy Williams, Emile Vaughn and George Walker — all share eighth place, rounding out the Top 10.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
