In a column written last summer, the topic focused on several yacht clubs located along Mobile Bay that were in pursuit of the coveted Capdevielle Trophy.
Now after 11 regattas are in the books, the new champion was recognized Jan. 14 at the Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans.
With the overall competition not decided until the final race of the year, the team from Buccaneer Yacht Club (BYC) came out on top. Mobile Yacht Club was fourth while Fairhope Yacht Club was eighth.
“Buccaneer finished first in the Capdevielle in 2007 and 2009, so it was quite a while ago,” Ken Kleinschrodt, who served as team captain, said. “However, we were the runner-up seven times since 2006.
“We won the Capdevielle on the water in 2019, but a race result was thrown out by the judges at the deciding regatta to give first place to another club.”
The Capdevielle Trophy is the third-oldest award presented by the Gulf Yachting Association (GYA).
The cup was dedicated in 1941 in memory of Auguste Capdevielle, who had served as president of the GYA and commodore of the Southern Yacht Club.
One of the unique features of the Capdevielle races is that yacht clubs enter a one-design boat — the Viper 640. In 2015, GYA members voted to select the vessel as a successor for the venerated Flying Scot fleet.
The Viper 640 is a two-person to four-person sports boat. It is light enough to be towed behind a car and simple enough to be rigged and sailed in less than 30 minutes.
The 640 is a strict one-design class with no changes permitted as supplied by the builder. The one option is sails. This places an emphasis on sailing skills to win the race.
BACK AND FORTH
The last outing mentioned in the previous column was the Candler Regatta that took place June 4-5 at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club in Panama City, Fla. Southern Yacht Club won the regatta to set up the dramatic finish.
Next on the schedule was the Meigs Regatta from June 30 to July 2 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. BYC took team honors, followed by Southern Yacht Club and Pensacola Yacht Club. Mobile was sixth and Fairhope ninth.
“We started getting on a roll at Meigs after a third-place finish at Candler,” Kleinschrodt said. “It was a really big fleet with 13 boats. We won four of the five races. We were in the zone. That started the run.”
The Summer Regatta, July 15-16, was hosted by Mobile. BYC took another victory. Mobile was third and Fairhope was sixth. Southern finished far back in eighth.
“It was great coming back to our home body of water, but it is not where we practice,” Kleinschrodt. “My middle son, Paul, and oldest son, Karl, plus A.J. Pereira were primarily the drivers. You have to rotate the crews for the weight. The harder it blows, the more weight you need.”
As team captain, Kleinschrodt said he stays in the background. He is ready to fill in if all three cannot make a race.
“I have the boat ready to go,” he said. “The crew just drives up and puts the boat in the water. The big key is preventive maintenance. You always try to avoid breakdowns.”
Action returned with the Junior Lipton Challenge regatta on July 22-23 at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club in Mississippi. The host team took first place ahead of Southern and Fairhope. Mobile was eighth. Buccaneer did not complete.
“This is a unique race for younger sailors,” Kleinschrodt said. “You use the same boat, but one kid has to be at least 13, while the crews are traditionally between 12 and 18. We don’t have the big size in that age group to compete.
“One of the things that worked out was Bay-Waveland won the event. Winning is key to getting bonus points. Instead of Southern winning, Bay-Waveland helped us out by taking first place.”
The Weatherly Regatta was July 29-30 in Gulfport. The top three were Pass Christian Yacht Club, Bay-Waveland and Buccaneer. Mobile was sixth. Fairhope did not compete.
“This regatta is centrally located in Gulfport,” Kleinschrodt said. “We had 11 teams show up. We managed to stay close.”
The Knost Championship was Aug. 12-13 in Pass Christian. The leaders were Southern, Buccaneer and Bay-Waveland. Mobile and Fairhope did not compete.
“This is considered the women’s championship,” Kleinschrodt said. “Our team did great. Ashley Kleinschrodt and Amy Kleinschrodt drove two races each. Georgia Huffstetter and Ella Lansford drove one each. Kate Lansford was the extra crew.”
EXCITING FINISH
The Wadewitz Regatta was Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in Fairhope. Buccaneer took first, followed by Southern, Pass Christian and Mobile. Fairhope was seventh.
“My wife, Amy, and I went over to watch Karl, Paula and A.J.,” Kleinschrodt said. “We knew we had to win the event. The forecast was less than 4 knots. It was true as the water was like glass for two days. Our fourth crew member was Sean Cruthirds.”
The Sir Thomas Lipton Challenge on Nov. 18-19 was hosted by Bay-Waveland. The race, which dates back to the 1920s, had been previously postponed because of the weather.
Bay-Waveland and Pass Christian led the way. Buccaneer managed to take third place ahead of Southern. Mobile was eighth. Fairhope did not compete.
“In our scoring, you only count your seven best races,” Kleinschrodt said. “We dropped a third-place finish. At the Lipton, we had to finish third or better, and Southern could not win. That was how close it was.”
The final scheduled race was the Sugar Bowl Regatta. Winds approached 30 knots during the arctic blast that hit the region. The event did not take place.
In the end, Buccaneer finished the series with 0.9539 points. Next were Southern (0.9367), Bay-Waveland (0.9279) and Mobile (0.8509). Fairhope was eighth (0.7333) out of 13.
“It has been a few years since we won the Capdevielle,” Kleinschrodt said. “I sailed for years before we ever won it. We worked so hard to just finish third every year.
“It is really hard to win, especially for an all-volunteer yacht club like Buccaneer. We do a lot of our own work. Everyone benefits from the collective."
