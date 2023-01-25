2021-Buc-race-win.jpg

2021 Buccaneer Yacht Club race win at Spring Regatta.

 

In a column written last summer, the topic focused on several yacht clubs located along Mobile Bay that were in pursuit of the coveted Capdevielle Trophy.

Now after 11 regattas are in the books, the new champion was recognized Jan. 14 at the Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans.

2022-Buc-race-win-Spring-Regatta.jpg

2022 Buccaneer Yacht Club race win at Spring Regatta.
Capdevielle-Trophy.jpg

The Buccaneer Yacht Club won the Capdevielle Trophy. The award ceremony was Jan. 14 at the Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans. Present at the event were (left to right) Gary Rogers, commodore of the Gulf Yachting Association; Amy Kleinschrodt; Paul Kleinschrodt; John Marshall, commodore of the Buccaneer Yacht Club; A.B. Reasonover; Ken Kleinschrodt; and Georgia Huffstetter.

