Spring Hill College Head Baseball Coach Walker Bullington

The Spring Hill College baseball team will be directed by someone other than Frank Sims for the first time since 1985 this season when new head coach Walker Bullington takes over the program.

Walker, a former assistant for Sims with the program, said he is pleased to take over and looks forward to a successful season. The Badgers took to the field for the first time under Bullington’s leadership last week.

