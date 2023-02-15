The Spring Hill College baseball team will be directed by someone other than Frank Sims for the first time since 1985 this season when new head coach Walker Bullington takes over the program.
Walker, a former assistant for Sims with the program, said he is pleased to take over and looks forward to a successful season. The Badgers took to the field for the first time under Bullington’s leadership last week.
“Number one, I said this when I was an assistant, this is a great job,” he said. “I think Spring Hill, the community of Mobile, the history of the field, the recruiting area — there are so many reasons why this is such an unbelievable job. For myself, we love Mobile, we love the community, we love Spring Hill, we love the campus, the degree, the people, the history of the baseball field. … Just so many positives and selling points, not just for myself but for our players and recruits we’re trying to bring in, and just the footprint of who we’re trying to play.”
As for this year’s team, Bullington said he likes the roster he has put together with transfers, signees and several players returning from last year’s team, which posted a 38-15 overall record and 23-4 mark in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The Badgers also won the SIAC tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Division II national tournament a year ago.
“Our expectations are to come out and try to continue on Frank’s success and then build on it,” Bullington said. “We want to try to win the conference tournament and then go to the [NCAA] region [tournament]. We have a target on our back in the conference.”
The Badgers play a tough non-conference schedule, and that’s by design. But Spring Hill also carries a No. 17 preseason national ranking as well.
“That was one thing we tried to do. We’re going to have to lace them up and be ready to roll," Bullington said. “It’s Montevallo, it’s Columbus State, it’s West Florida, it’s West Alabama and then it’s Savannah State early on in conference. … Being No. 17 in the country kind of shows these guys the talent level that we return and some of the guys that we’ve brought in. We’ll be able to go out and see who we are early, and that’s good for these guys.”
As for team strengths, Bullington said this year’s SHC team features the deepest pitching staff he’s ever had.
“We’ve got a lot of arms. I think we have an opportunity, if we use guys right, to have a chance every game to throw two or three arms out there and get it done,” he said. “We’re not a team that has [pitchers throwing] 95 or 96 [mph]; we just have a lot of guys who can figure it out a little bit and kind of mix and match.”
He said he also likes the offensive punch of this team and as well as the defensive capabilities of the team.
“We return three guys who have played really well in this conference and we’ve brought in some guys that had really good numbers at previous schools,” Bullington said. “We’ve had some games this fall when we have really, really swung it well, but I think what makes us special is our speed and our athleticism on the base paths. We’re above average defensively, I feel like, but on the base paths, we’re really going to put pressure on opponents and really get after them. We play a really fun brand of baseball and these guys are learning what team at-bats are and how to drag bunt, push bunt, double steal.”
Among the players to watch are Logan Clark, Jackson Short, Matthew Becom, Norris McClure, Gage Ragona, Luke Sweeney, Cage Simpson, Alex Martinez, Seth Williams and Clark Dershario.
“It's going to be by committee,” he said of the Badgers’ lineup approach. “We think we’re deep everywhere. There are going to be a lot of guys who will have a legit argument to start. We’ll see how it goes.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
