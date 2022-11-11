Faith Academy football

Faith Academy players celebrate Friday's victory that sends them to the third round of the playoffs

 Tommy Hicks

If Christian Burnette and Edwin King Jr. sleep in Saturday morning, well, they have earned the extra rest. Friday night, the pair worked overtime in leading the Faith Academy Rams to a 36-15 victory over Demopolis on the Rams’ home field in a second-round game of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state football playoffs.

Both players spent almost every play on the field, leading their team both on offense and defense, as the Rams built an early lead, then responded when Demopolis made a second-half charge.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

