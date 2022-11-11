If Christian Burnette and Edwin King Jr. sleep in Saturday morning, well, they have earned the extra rest. Friday night, the pair worked overtime in leading the Faith Academy Rams to a 36-15 victory over Demopolis on the Rams’ home field in a second-round game of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state football playoffs.
Both players spent almost every play on the field, leading their team both on offense and defense, as the Rams built an early lead, then responded when Demopolis made a second-half charge.
The victory sends Faith Academy to the 5A quarterfinals next Friday against fellow Region 1 member Gulf Shores, which topped Central Clay County 26-21. The matchup will be played in Gulf Shores.
Burnette rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half, scoring on runs of 72 and 26 yards. He also made some big plays on defense, including a sack. When Demopolis keyed on Burnette in the second half, King took over, scoring a pair of touchdowns, one on a 72-yard run and the other on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Daughtry. He too had a sack on defense.
The players mirrored one another, both scoring touchdowns that covered 72 and 26 yards and both collecting a sack. Both 72-yard scoring runs found the players bursting through the line of scrimmage and then simply outracing the Demopolis defenders to the end zone.
The Rams rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead, but Demopolis scored 15 unanswered points in the second half to trim that lead to 21-15. Faith Academy responded with a pair of King touchdowns and 15 unanswered points of its own, the last score with 2:05 to play, to put the game away.
Last week, the flu bug threatened to end the Rams’ season, but they survived. Friday night, they persevered once again.
“The devil has definitely been hitting us with adversity,” Burnette said after the game. “This team has gone from players hurting themselves in practice to people being sick and being out for a week. But we’ve fought back every time. Everyone just stepped up and did their job every day.”
In the second half, when Demopolis grabbed the momentum after its two touchdowns, Burnette said the Rams were determined to respond.
“When you put a tiger in a corner all he can do is fight back. And that’s what we did, we fought back,” he said. “We showed them who the boss is this year. You don’t beat us at home.”
Faith Academy opened the scoring on Burnette’s 72-yard run at the 5:22 mark of the first period, then made it 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter on his 26-yard run in which he started right, cut back left and broke at least four would-be tackles as he pushed himself to the end zone. With 1:21 left in the half, Daughtry tossed a 40-yard strike to Michael Inge to put the Rams in front 21-0.
Demopolis was its own worst enemy in the first half, losing three fumbles — one when the football hit the back of the leg of a Demopolis player who was blocking on a punt return, the ball recovered by the Rams. Demopolis also suffered an interception in the half’s waning moments.
The Tigers bounced back though, claiming a couple of Faith Academy fumbles and scoring touchdowns on a 4-yard run and two-point conversion and a 50-yard run. But King took it from there with his two scores that put the game away. The touchdown reception came on a fourth down-and-8 play.
“I wondered if we were going to have enough cushion, I really did,” Faith Academy head coach Jack French said of the Rams 21-point halftime advantage. “But it turned out we came back and put on a couple more (touchdowns) and that’s what we needed.”
French said he wasn’t surprised by his team’s response to Demopolis’ second-half scores, not of the final result.
“I had a feeling — these guys have put in too much and they’re not thinking about not playing a whole ball game,” he said. “Some things happened, we didn’t get lined up right and we kind of got disorganized for a few seconds, but they came back and made up for it.”
Faith Academy is now 10-2 on the season. Demopolis’ season ends with a 10-2 mark. The loss halted a nine-game win streak by the Tigers.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.