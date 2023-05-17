During the spring it may not be a good idea to ask Bayside Academy’s Luke Ferguson the simple question, “What’s happening with you lately?” as a greeting. If he’s being honest, and factual, his response could take a while.
His to-do list is a bit heavy during the spring months; all months, really, but especially in the spring. That’s because he’s a two-sport athlete, and both of the sports he plays on the varsity level — soccer and golf — are played during the spring season.
Considering practice schedules and games, as well as classroom work and family time, the past few weeks have kept the sophomore jumping. Add the postseason to the equation — Bayside won the Class 4A boys’ state soccer title last Saturday, and Monday and Tuesday Luke and his Bayside teammates are playing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state golf tournament in Opelika — and it’s safe to say he’s looking for the opportunity to take a few days off. Maybe.
“It’s hard to balance it, but we find a way,” Luke, son of Bayside soccer coach Jamie Ferguson, said. “My dad and my golf coach meet every Monday and plan out my schedule for the next week and we just go off that. My dad tries to schedule games away from tournaments for golf and travel, but it has been a really busy season. I’ve missed a lot of school, but it has been a lot of fun.
“Busy is an understatement. There’s been a lot of packing up and also getting some school work done and getting ready for what’s in front of me and also taking care of my body and being ready for the next thing.”
Growing up in a soccer family, Luke’s attraction to that sport was only natural. The golf interest developed when he was 10 and caught those who knew him, and even himself, by surprise.
“It’s funny, my wife and I were talking about it just the other day,” Jamie said. “Years ago, he was in maybe fourth or fifth grade and I was up at state [tournament] with the team and my wife called me and said, ‘Do you think it’s a good idea for him to use his birthday money on a set of golf clubs?’ He was maybe 9 or 10, and I said, ‘It’s his money, so yeah.’ He got those golf clubs and he played in a tournament like three weeks later and he won it and it’s been kind of nonstop since then. It’s been unique.”
Luke said he had watched the 2015 U.S. Open on TV and the sport intrigued him, leading to the desire to buy golf clubs and give the sport a try.
“I was watching the U.S. Open, and I thought, man, this looks cool,” he said. “So with the money I got for my birthday, I decided to buy a set of golf clubs. I always loved playing putt-putt and I wanted to try it out and now I’m here.”
“Here” is as a college prospect in both sports and with a busy schedule. Consider the past few days. The Admirals won a soccer semifinal match on Friday, May 5, and the following Tuesday he finished as a medalist in the sub-state golf tournament at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope, shooting a 75. On Saturday, May 13, he and his Bayside teammates won the soccer title in Huntsville, then on Monday he opened play in the state golf tournament in Opelika where he shot a 76 (tied for seventh) in the first round and Bayside was in third place heading into Tuesday’s final round.
“Soccer is a team sport and you’re out there with your team, and golf is an individual sport and you’re out there on your own, on an island to yourself mentally,” Luke said. “I focus on both. I’ll go to soccer practices during the week and a couple of days a week I’ll go out and hit some golf balls and on the weekend I’ll go play with my friends or with my parents. It’s hard balancing it but I enjoy doing it.”
He said he can’t pick a favorite sport — “I love them both so much,” he said — but in a couple of years, he’ll have to make a choice as to which one he plays in college as both sports take place at the same time.
“We’ve had many discussions about the subject,” Jamie said. “We’ve asked him, ‘What are you interested in doing?’ One week, he may have shot a 68, and it could be golf. But then if he plays like he did in the semifinals of [soccer] state — he was magnificent the other day — he might be heightened toward soccer. Whatever he wants to do my wife and I will fully support.”
Asked about the impending decision, Luke said, “I’ll have to pray through that and see what God wants in my life.”
With two more high school seasons in both and college recruiters enhancing their interest in him, the springs, along with the other seasons, are only going to become busier for Luke.
“This balance that we have in the springtime, he just has to manage it,” his father said. “He has to manage his academics, obviously. … He works hard at it and he has fun, so whatever we can do to have that continue — it’s his life so we don’t want to tell him he can and cannot do something. We’re just along for the ride. … We’re really proud of him.”
Asked what he likes most about each sport, Luke took a few moments, then offered his answer.
“With soccer, being able to have your teammates out there with you and battling through the games together and just enjoying and celebrating with them, that’s what I like most,” he said. “For golf, the hardest thing for me is putting. I never can get that down. But you just have to stay there and just grind through it. When you’re out there just practicing, you have to focus on all the little details. So it’s the focus that I like.”
After this week he’ll have an opportunity to step back and take a breather. At least until he starts competing in summer golf tournaments.
“I’ll be doing both,” he said. “Last summer I played a lot of golf, but also most days I’d get out on the field and kick the ball around with my brother or play pick-up with my friends just to keep my touch [in soccer]. I’ll play a lot of golf and I’ll probably do a few college camps in soccer. … I’ll get out and play pick-up basketball with my friends and I’ll play pickleball or spike ball with my friends. I enjoy everything really.”
