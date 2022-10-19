Go Gold

The Coastal Alabama Community College Sun Chiefs baseball program recently hosted the first annual “Go Gold” fall tournament on the college’s main campus in Bay Minette. The tournament, held Oct. 5-7, raised money and awareness for childhood cancer, with all proceeds going to the Baldwin County-based Berry Strong Foundation, which provides support for childhood cancer research.

Our program is excited to partner with the Berry Strong Foundation for this event,” baseball head coach Brent Shelton said. “On behalf of myself, my staff and players, we look forward to competing against some of the best JUCO [junior college] teams in the Southeast to honor Caroline Berry and the foundation her parents have built.”

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks

