The Coastal Alabama Community College Sun Chiefs baseball program recently hosted the first annual “Go Gold” fall tournament on the college’s main campus in Bay Minette. The tournament, held Oct. 5-7, raised money and awareness for childhood cancer, with all proceeds going to the Baldwin County-based Berry Strong Foundation, which provides support for childhood cancer research.
“Our program is excited to partner with the Berry Strong Foundation for this event,” baseball head coach Brent Shelton said. “On behalf of myself, my staff and players, we look forward to competing against some of the best JUCO [junior college] teams in the Southeast to honor Caroline Berry and the foundation her parents have built.”
The Berry Strong Foundation was established in memory of 16-year-old Caroline Berry from Spanish Fort and her fight against childhood cancer. She passed away in 2018. The foundation’s mission is to fund promising childhood cancer research, raise awareness and help support local children and families who are battling the disease.
“We are humbled to partner with Coastal Alabama Sun Chief baseball and their Go Gold tournament for childhood cancer,” said Caroline’s mother, Jennifer Berry, the Berry Strong Foundation director. “We are so thankful for their support of our mission.”
Proceeds from the tournament go directly to the Berry Strong Hero Fund through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding the most promising childhood cancer research.
As part of the tournament, 7-year-old Cullen McKinney and his family were invited to participate, with Cullen throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The Robertsdale native recently completed chemotherapy as part of his battle against leukemia. During the Oct. 7 doubleheader, Cullen and his big brother Eli served as batboys for the Sun Chiefs.
“We were very excited to have the opportunity to host this inaugural event,” Coastal Alabama Community College Athletics Director Daniel Head said. “Coach Shelton and his staff, along with the Berry Strong Foundation, worked very hard to host these 12 college baseball teams on the Bay Minette campus over three days to help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.