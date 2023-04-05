The winners of the 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest were recently announced. In the category “Cold-Blooded Critters,” Matthews Dees earned both first- and third-place finishes.
With such an impressive effort, most people would assume the Stapleton resident is a professional photographer who has spent years honing his craft. Nothing could be further from the truth.
“Hunt and fish and work is all I do,” Dees told Lagniappe. “I work at a chemical plant in Theodore. About 90 percent of my photos are taken on the Causeway.
“I work the night shift, so I get off about 5:30 a.m. On the way home, the sunrise in the summer is around 6 a.m. So, I stop for 30 or 40 minutes and get some pictures. I go home, get some sleep and start over again.”
Dees has been taking photos for about six years. He remembers the specific day when his hobby started.
“I fish in Lower Crab Creek, north of the Causeway,” he said. “I saw an eagle nest all the time. One day I saw an eagle in it and took a photo with my cell phone. It was not good because I was like 60 to 80 yards away.”
The next time he was in the Mobile Delta, he came across a tour boat full of photographers. They were taking images of the same eagle.
“They were getting the pictures I wanted to get,” he said. “I decided right then I would buy a nice camera. I have been taking pictures ever since and really enjoyed it.”
One day he was clicking through the Outdoor Alabama website to get his hunting license. That is when he learned about the photo contest.
About a year later, he saw two eagles in the act of mating.
“I held down the button for a long time,” he said. “I must have taken 300 pictures, what I call ‘spray and pray.’ When I got home, I saw the pictures and thought they were awesome.”
He entered the 2019 contest. He did not place.
“I thought it was a slam dunk,” he said. “But once I saw the winning photos, I went, ‘Wow!’ I knew my photos did not look that good. I went to YouTube and self-taught myself. I got a lot better. I learned about eye level, good lighting and better background.”
MARKED IMPROVEMENT
In 2020, his hard work paid off. He got first place in “Cold-Blooded Critters” and third place in “Birds of a Feather.” The following year, he captured top honors in “Birds of a Feather.”
He admits he let the 2022 competition slip past him without any submissions. That would not happen again.
The day he captured the impressive image of an alligator that won the 2023 contest is one he will not forget.
“That is one of the best I’ve ever taken,” he said. “It was on May 15. I had worked the night shift and was headed down the Causeway. I got through the Bankhead Tunnel and started where Shirley’s Bait Shop used to be across from the battleship. There are normally some pelicans there and I will shoot a silhouette with the sun.”
After taking a few images with his Canon EOS R5 camera using a 100-400mm lens, he proceeded to the Original Oyster House. He knew he could usually find some osprey birds there.
“I walked down to the canal that runs behind the building,” he said. “I looked down and saw this little alligator, about 3 1/2 feet [long]. I didn’t even notice it at first.”
After one photo, Dees moved to find a better position.
“I sat down at the water’s edge,” he said. “I had the camera about 6 inches off the water. I took a progression of images.
“The sun was still not up and the water was still brown. As soon as the sun got over the horizon, it reflected off a floating drum and lit the water up golden. I moved to line his head up in the light.”
Dees was there for 15 minutes. He kept looking at the camera’s screen, checking his exposure and focus.
“I knew it was some pretty special pictures,” he said. “I usually take thousands of pictures and hope that a few will be special. I knew this was in that group.”
For his third-place effort, the shot took place in the same area near Shirley’s on June 8.
“I don’t remember as much about that one,” he admits. “It was a little crab crawling across a concrete slab just when the sun was coming up. I waited for him to stand still, unlike that alligator who did not have a care in the world.”
Dees said it was an honor to have been recognized in the photo contest.
“Outdoor Alabama only picks quality photos,” he said. “The judging is great.”
He will continue to work to get better.
“I’ll keep learning,” he said. “I watch a lot of YouTube. It is still a hobby for me.
“In fact, it has been several months since I took a photo, because I have been hunting. I need to bust the camera out.”
IMPRESSIVE SUBMISSIONS
Contest organizers admitted that the judges had a very difficult time selecting the winning photos from among the thousands entered.
“The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographer’s paradise,” Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said. “From the North Alabama mountains to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state. Congrats to all of the winners.”
A list of finalists can be found at outdooralabama.com/articles/winners-2023-outdoor-alabama-photo-contest-announced. Those images listed with a local connection include the following:
Wildlife
Third Place – Christopher Jessee, Black Bear in Saraland
Cold-Blooded Critters
First Place - Matthew Dees, American Alligator Near the Mobile Bay Causeway
Third Place - Matthew Dees, Land Crab Near the Mobile Bay Causeway
Bugs and Butterflies
Second Place – Brent Eanes, Painted Lady on Dauphin Island
Sweet Home Alabama
First Place – Benjamin Rollings, Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley
Third Place – Tamara Petty-Neal, Downtown Mobile
Nature-Based Recreation
First Place – Laurie Schaerer, Net Casting in Bayou La Batre
Shoots and Roots
First Place – Jim Bale, Deer Moss at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge
Scenic
First Place – Richard Jenkins, Oak Street in Magnolia Springs
Third Place – Michael Vaughn Jr., Sunset at Fairhope Pier on Mobile Bay
Young Photographers
Second Place – Blakely Stafford (age 17), Speckled Trout Caught on Dauphin Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.