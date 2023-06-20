The smile on Riley Leonard’s face was courtesy of memories from his youth and the expectation of what the day would bring. He recalled the many times as a youngster when he would attend football camps, the joy it brought and the lessons learned and he was eager to now be leading his own camp, paying it forward and seeing the joy it brought to the youngsters in attendance.
To say the camp, held last Saturday afternoon on the same field at Fairhope Municipal Stadium where the former Fairhope player built his All-State career, was as much fun for him as it was for the kids would not be incorrect.
“This is really one of the best days of my life, to be able to come back to a camp that I used to play at,” Leonard, now the starting quarterback at Duke, said. “A lot of these drills that we’ll use are the same drills that I used to do in camp and I used to love coming out and competing in. We’re trying to incorporate a lot of competition here. We’re playing Pirate Ball, which obviously is a Coach [Tim] Carter special. I just couldn’t be more thankful to be out here and give back to the community as best I can.”
For Leonard, this isn’t just something he wanted to do, it is a task he said he believes he is called to perform. It's just a lucky coincidence that it’s also fun.
“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” he said. “I used to look up to everybody. I still look up to so many people. Whenever they showed a simple act of kindness it really made my day, so I could imagine how these kids feel to put on a camp just for them and show them all the attention that they deserve.
“There’s not a community like Fairhope. There’s so many people out here already and it’s an hour before the camp starts. There are so many people helping out and the whole high school coaching staff is here. This is a dream come true and I thank God every day that I’m able to do this.”
Carter, Fairhope’s head coach, said while the kids in attendance would certainly receive instruction they can use as they continue playing the sport, it is Leonard’s presence and his other attributes they will absorb that will be even more beneficial down the road.
“They are going to get to see a young man who has done things right,” Carter said. “He’s made good decisions his whole life and with his parents, he’s had a good upbringing. He’s made decisions that have benefited him and he’s got some God-given talent and he has developed it to the fullest. I think that’s why he’s an underdog for the Heisman [Trophy this season]. I think he’s helped transform the Duke program along with Coach [Mike] Elko. I think he’s probably invaluable in the locker room, just knowing the type of person he is.
“He did a lot for Fairhope and this is a way the community is saying thanks with the camp here and the numbers we’ll have. Just knowing how he feels about the community and wanting to come back and have the camp here. It’s special.”
Leonard, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, helped turn Duke’s program around last season. The Blue Devils were predicted to win just two games, but instead posted a 9-4 overall record, a 5-3 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and claimed a 30-13 win over UCF in the Military Bowl, with Leonard named the game’s Most Valuable Player after throwing for 173 yards and rushing for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
David Morris, founder of QB Country, is not surprised by Leonard’s success or the fact his name has been mentioned in preseason talk as an underdog Heisman candidate. He’s known Leonard since he was a fifth-grader — in fact, on the list of numbers on Morris’ cell phone, Leonard’s father is identified as “Chad Leonard, Riley Leonard, Fifth Grade” still.
“You just saw a good athlete, a young kid who was real eager and excited to play,” Morris said of fifth-grade Riley Leonard. “He’s just a guy that’s matured a lot. He has worked really hard. He’s been through a lot. To be a starter in the ACC, there’s a lot of ups and downs and hurdles you have to jump through and perseverance you have to have and he’s good at that. He’s gone through a coaching change and he made the most of it. That’s hard. It will be his second year in this offense, and I think this year you’ll see a guy who’s as good as anybody in the country.”
As for the Heisman talk, Morris said the stars have to align a little and Leonard has to stay healthy and produce big numbers, but, “it’s an honor to be in that conversation, and I know he thinks that.”
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, the Blue Devils’ left tackle, arrived in town to help Leonard with the camp. He said he has become one of Leonard’s biggest fans as well as a close friend, and that fact is not based solely on football or the success the program has experienced of late.
“My first memory of Riley — I’m a year older than Riley — and when he committed I remember sitting in the locker room and someone showing me this video of him doing a 360 windmill dunk, and they said, ‘This kid is committed to us to play quarterback.’ I was like, all right, there’s something there,” Barton said.
“Just from the moment he stepped on campus, he’s been a great leader. He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s just a great quarterback for us. He’s really taken command of the offense this past year, and I’m really excited to see what he does going forward. … Riley is great on his feet and his arm’s great. He really knows how to command an offense.
“But watching him handle the expectations for him — everyone is telling him the sky’s the limit, and obviously that’s true. But I think the way he handles it is really impressive. He’s a humble kid. He’s always got a smile on his face and he doesn’t let the pressure get to him, he’s a cool head. Just watching him handle it all is pretty impressive.”
When Leonard asked Barton to help at the camp the lineman said he couldn’t say no.
“I jumped at the opportunity,” he said. “It’s a great day to give back to the kids, kids who have big dreams and aspirations, maybe give them a few words of encouragement and inspiration. I think helping out in Riley’s community and seeing all these people come together to help Riley put on this camp is really special. It says a lot about him and his family and their character. For me to just be a part of it is awesome, and hopefully I can help out a few kids along the way and just help out and do my part.’’
Riley Leonard the quarterback was interested in simply being Riley to the kids that attended the camp, and he demonstrated that with the attention and the instruction and laughs he shared with the kids in attendance.
“Number one, I didn’t want to be remembered as an athlete,” Leonard said. “That was kind of my motto when I was in high school. If someone was asked about me, I really hoped that they would say other things before they said I was a good athlete. And the most important thing is I’m a Christian and I live my life by Christ. … There’s so much more to life than just being an athlete.”
