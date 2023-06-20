Riley Leonard

 Riley Leonard leads his football camp in Fairhope

 BY TOMMY FRANKS

The smile on Riley Leonard’s face was courtesy of memories from his youth and the expectation of what the day would bring. He recalled the many times as a youngster when he would attend football camps, the joy it brought and the lessons learned and he was eager to now be leading his own camp, paying it forward and seeing the joy it brought to the youngsters in attendance.

To say the camp, held last Saturday afternoon on the same field at Fairhope Municipal Stadium where the former Fairhope player built his All-State career, was as much fun for him as it was for the kids would not be incorrect.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

