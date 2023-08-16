To try and estimate the number of hours Tomas Catar and his daughter, Claudia, have spent on the tennis court would take quite a bit of consideration, not to mention an impressive calculator.
It’s safe to say the duo have spent a considerable part of their lives on courts — individually and together — playing a game they both love.
But perhaps no other time on the tennis court was more enjoyable for the Catars than their recent participation in the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Level 1 National Father-Daughter Grass Court Championships at Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut Hill, Mass., near Boston.
In their second time taking part in the tournament — they finished fifth in the 32-team tournament a year ago — they came away with the championship, besting the rest of the field in the highest level of competition the tournament offers.
The Catars became the first team from the state of Alabama to win the father-daughter title in the prestigious tournament. As a result, they earned the highly sought-after Gold Ball trophies presented to the winners of the USTA’s top events.
“The field is really strong,” Tomas said. “Every match we played was close and tough and featured really great competition. But it was fun at the same time.”
Tomas, the director of tennis for the city of Fairhope, and Claudia, who is entering her senior season as a member of the Fairhope High School tennis team, said they truly enjoyed the competition and are proud to be the first father-daughter team from the state to win the tournament title.
“I don’t think there’s anything in any other sport as far as the gold, silver and bronze balls go,” Tomas said. “So everybody tries to achieve it, from juniors all the way to family championships and all the adult and senior championships all over the world as well.”
The tournament is a single-elimination event, with teams that lose in earlier rounds moving to a consolation bracket and teams that are defeated in the quarterfinals and semifinals matches playing matches for third, fourth, fifth and sixth place honors.
“College players, former college players, former pros as well [play in the tournament],” Tomas explained. “There were a couple of dads I knew from playing on the tour. Many of the girls play Division 1 college tennis.”
In fact, in the Catars’ first-round match, the daughter on the opposing team was ranked No. 5 in the country in college tennis for doubles play.
The tournament itself is special, Claudia said, because of where it’s played, the history of the venue and the fact it’s played on grass courts, of which there are very few in the United States. Tomas said the closest grass courts to Fairhope are located in South Florida but, he added, there are only a handful of grass courts anywhere in the country.
“It’s like you’re traveling back in time,” Claudia said of the experience. “The attire is all white, like a Wimbledon-type of vibe. It’s so cool. It’s such a great experience. Part of the joy of playing there is just the atmosphere with the grass courts and all the white and the members and everyone is so respectful and sweet.”
Tomas added, “It’s something, and that’s why we chose this one. We may play the clay courts [father-daughter] championship later this year if things work out, but this is something you don’t get to do every day. One is playing on the grass courts, and two, you get to play at the oldest grass court club in the country.”
Players such as Arthur Ashe and Rod Laver have played at the Longwood Cricket Club and Tomas said at one time the doubles competition in the U.S. Open was played on those courts.
Tomas’ tennis history extends far beyond his current job in Fairhope. He grew up in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, which later became the Slovakia Republic. He was the No. 1-ranked junior in Czechoslovakia and played Davis Cup tennis for Slovakia. In 1995 he was a junior semifinalist in the French Open and in 1998 he played for Slovakia in the World Team Cup. He came to Mobile and the U.S. to visit a friend and ended up playing a year at South Alabama, where he would later coach. He met his future wife, Natalie, while here and decided to stay in the area.
Claudia is a highly ranked junior player in the state and hopes to continue playing at the college level. She has an academic scholarship offer to the Savannah College of Art and Design, which has a tennis team, but her college future is to be determined at a later time.
For now, she said she’s looking forward to her senior season at Fairhope and is holding dear the memories made in winning the father-daughter national championship.
“It’s fun,” Claudia said of playing competitive doubles tennis with her father. “For the most part, it’s easy. It’s just like a lesson. I feel like the best part in us playing with each other is we have such a trust in each other that the game just flows so fluidly. Every point, we get each other. It’s really easy. Sometimes, of course, if it’s an important point we’ll get a little tense. Mainly me. But otherwise, it’s really good and I enjoy it so much. It’s going to be such a good memory when I’m older. I enjoy it now, but when I’m older it will be so sweet to remember.”
Tomas said the tournament will also hold a special memory for him.
“It’s really something special, especially with the competition and the setting and us playing together,” he said. “She is a senior and it was another week we got to spend together playing. We know the time is coming when she won’t be around us as much anymore. It’s something. Playing together really helps because we know each other so well. She knows how I’ll react, I know how she’ll react. It’s fun. In doubles, you want to know your partner so I think it really helped that we have spent so much time playing together here in Fairhope and with training groups and practicing.
“What’s cool about what we just did is there’s no other father-daughter team in Alabama that has ever won the tournament. There is one father-son team from Alabama that won maybe 20 years ago, but no other father-daughter team from Alabama has won.”
Claudia added, “That makes it really special. Plus, not a lot of kids my age have a Gold Ball [trophy]. No kid in Alabama has a Gold Ball, nor does another father-daughter team in Alabama. It’s really exciting.”
