Launch at ICW Gov (Yeager)

Governor Kay Ivey prepares to cut the ribbon at The Launch at ICW in Orange Beach. (Courtesy of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

 Hal Yeager

The first warm days of spring may be months away, but many local boaters are already looking ahead to new facilities from which they can launch their vessels.

Gov. Kay Ivey was present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the introduction of The Launch at ICW (Intracoastal Waterway), just across the canal from The Wharf in Orange Beach. This came one day after the opening of a similar launch at the Demopolis City Landing in West Central Alabama.

