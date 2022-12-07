The first warm days of spring may be months away, but many local boaters are already looking ahead to new facilities from which they can launch their vessels.
Gov. Kay Ivey was present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the introduction of The Launch at ICW (Intracoastal Waterway), just across the canal from The Wharf in Orange Beach. This came one day after the opening of a similar launch at the Demopolis City Landing in West Central Alabama.
According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), the ICW launch facility provides a great deal of access to the Gulf Shores-Orange Beach area with about 200 trailer parking spots and a multiple-lane boat ramp.
“This large capacity boat ramp was much needed in Coastal Alabama,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “The project was done first class. The design and beefy materials for the piers, boardwalks, pavilions and restroom facilities were designed to withstand the numerous tropical events that impact this area. It was built right and should be here to provide access to our great boating and fishing resources for decades to come.
“The Launch at ICW was a dream of [State] Senator Chris Elliott and others. We had numerous conversations on how to make it happen. I am so glad to be here today with Governor Ivey to see this dream is now a reality.”
The $19 million project was a joint effort with GOMESA (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) funds from the state of Alabama and Baldwin County. Ivey committed $10.1 million in state GOMESA funding, while the Baldwin County Commission committed an additional $8.1 million in county GOMESA funding. Another $750,000 from local county funds supported the project.
With more than 1,700 feet of water frontage, the 47-acre property in Orange Beach has a ramp capable of launching six boats at once with docking facilities. In addition to lighted parking, that facility has six covered pavilions with picnic table seating, a grand pavilion and more than a mile of concrete sidewalks and boardwalks throughout the pavilion and launch areas.
On the previous day, Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the banks of the Tombigbee River to open Demopolis City Landing. Officials said this would enable the area to capitalize on the increase in fishing participation and provide the ability to host local, regional and major fishing tournaments on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers.
“Here in Alabama, we are presented with the unique opportunity to not only use our state’s bountiful natural resources to grow our economy but to improve the quality of life of Alabamians through the encouragement of the use of our outdoor recreation,” Ivey said.
The Demopolis City Landing provides a four-lane boat launch with 53 paved parking spots, three handicapped parking spots, green-space parking for hundreds more and 250 feet of docking space.
BUSY SPORTS SCHEDULE
While most residents are concentrating on preparing for the holiday season, the local sporting events offices in Mobile and Baldwin counties are working hard to prepare for numerous competitions in December.
On Dec. 10, the Mobile Sports Authority welcomes the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Football Game to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. Kickoff time is noon. This long-standing rivalry game features all-star seniors from both states.
The Gulf States Showcase provides 100 youth soccer teams the opportunity to present their talents to college coaches Dec. 10-11 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. This is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Club.
Also on Dec. 10-11, Storm Volleyball (Mobile and Pleasure Island teams) will host the fourth preseason USAC Friendship Competition on 12 courts inside the Foley Event Center. The goal is to allow teams to compete before entering tournament action.
Then, on Dec. 16, the Alabama High School Athletic Association returns to Hancock Whitney Stadium for the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game. Opelika High School head football coach Erik Speakman will head the South squad while Pickens County High School head football coach Michael Williams will lead the North squad. The two 37-member squads will kick off play at 7 p.m.
The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events team is helping with the Make it to the Line 4-mile run and 1-mile fun run on Dec. 17 at the Flora-Bama Lounge in Perdido Key. The races start at 9 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from this race will benefit the Secret Santa program, helping local families in need with gifts at Christmas, clothing, food and more.
The third annual Port City Volley Jolley Christmas Volleyball Tournament will take place Dec. 17-18 at the Mobile Convention Center. This is an invitational event for the Gulf Coast Region of USA Volleyball. The age groups range from 12 to 18.
Gulf Shores High School will host the All-Girls Christmas Bash at the Beach basketball tournament Dec. 19-21. Down the road at Orange Beach High School, the Beachmas Brawl wrestling tournament will be Dec. 19-20. Another high school wrestling event called the Gulf Shores Scuffle is set for Dec. 29-30.
Action moves to the University of Mobile Dec. 28-30 for the Gulf Coast Holiday Basketball Classic. Sixteen basketball teams from Alabama and Florida will play in Pharr Gym.
The Orange Beach Sportsplex will host the fourth annual Gridiron Football Magazine All-American Bowl Game on Dec. 28-30. After two days of practices, the game will kick off that Friday at 5 p.m.
