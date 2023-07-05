Gulf Coast Challenge

Gulf Coast Challenge Executive Director Tim Hale Jr. set the bar high for this year’s game in a press conference last week, suggesting — several times, to be exact — he is expecting a sellout crowd for this year’s game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

“We’re going to fill it up,” he said of the 40,000-seat stadium for a rematch of last year’s game pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M, set for Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. “We’re going to have 40,006. Six are going to have to stand up. But y’all write that down. We’re going to have 40,006 in the seats.”

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.