Gulf Coast Challenge Executive Director Tim Hale Jr. set the bar high for this year’s game in a press conference last week, suggesting — several times, to be exact — he is expecting a sellout crowd for this year’s game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.
“We’re going to fill it up,” he said of the 40,000-seat stadium for a rematch of last year’s game pitting Jackson State against Alabama A&M, set for Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. “We’re going to have 40,006. Six are going to have to stand up. But y’all write that down. We’re going to have 40,006 in the seats.”
Last year, an estimated crowd of 30,000-plus were in attendance for Jackson State’s win over Alabama A&M. The game is just a part of four days of activities associated with the Challenge, one of the three games at Ladd-Peebles scheduled this season featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
“We are going to fill this city up from Wednesday through Sunday,” Hale said. “We’re going to have some brunch parties on Sunday before we get out of here.”
The field at Ladd-Peebles is currently in disrepair, but city of Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber assured everyone the field would be ready not only for the Gulf Coast Challenge, but earlier.
“There was a lot of concern going on that this field was not safe, that the field needs to be repaired,” he said. “There were worries about being able to get this field repaired. I can tell you that [the previous Tuesday] the City Council set aside its differences and passed a contract so we can proceed with the field repair. We intend to have this field ready by the middle of August and certainly have it ready for the HBCU game.”
City Councilman William Carroll said having the Gulf Coast Challenge, which is entering its sixth game, is important to the area.
“I am a proud graduate of an HBCU,” Carroll said. “… There is nothing more special in the United States of America than the culture that surrounds Black colleges and universities. You’ll understand when I say I would rather be there than anywhere else and any other university. … This culture, this game, the way that it unites our community from all over the city, the people that it brings into our city to enhance the economic value of our city, what it does to promote the people in our city and what it does to put heads in beds and butts in seats is unbelievable.”
Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte said the Challenge is just one game in a long line of HBCU football history in Mobile.
“Mobile has had a long HBCU history with us having hosted the Gulf Coast Classic for 35 years up to 2009,” he said. “The foundation had already been laid years ago. We at the Mobile Sports Authority are proud of having been a catalyst of bringing HBCU football back to Mobile in 2016 with what was then called the Fifth Quarter Classic.”
While there will be free concerts at Mardi Gras Park, a Mardi Gras-style parade on Saturday morning and other activities that will be open and free to the public, it is the game itself that is the lead attraction, Hale said.
“I’m truly excited,” T.C. Taylor, Jackson State’s new head coach, said. “I’ve seen so many great coaches, being an alum and a former player. I’ve seen a lot of great coaches come through there. … It’s an unbelievable blessing to be able to lead the charge at Jackson State right now.
“We’re loaded. I tell people all the time, we lost a lot of good players but we went in the [transfer] portal and replaced a lot of needs, guys we lost that we wanted to replace who can come in and play right now and I think we did a good job of that.”
Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor said the game is important for a number of reasons.
“We’ve got players from the city of Mobile and this game helps us get players from Mobile,” he said. “… We’ve always had great opponents and Jackson State is another great opponent, and we look forward to the challenge of playing them again this year.”
The special election for Mobile City Council District 6 will be held on Tuesday, July 25. The winner of the election and possible runoff on August 22, will replace Scott Jones who resigned earlier this year.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.