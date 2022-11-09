Cameron Young

 ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY

As soon as this season’s schedule was posted, Cameron Young circled the game he and his Alabama A&M teammates would play on Nov. 12. Sure, it presented an opportunity to go up against Deion Sanders and his highly touted Jackson State team. But more than that, it meant a chance to return home and play in front of family and friends again.

The Bulldogs will face Jackson State Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex for the Gulf Coast Challenge. The game is a matchup of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams and is the featured event of several days of activities and celebrations for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) programs.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

