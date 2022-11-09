As soon as this season’s schedule was posted, Cameron Young circled the game he and his Alabama A&M teammates would play on Nov. 12. Sure, it presented an opportunity to go up against Deion Sanders and his highly touted Jackson State team. But more than that, it meant a chance to return home and play in front of family and friends again.
The Bulldogs will face Jackson State Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex for the Gulf Coast Challenge. The game is a matchup of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams and is the featured event of several days of activities and celebrations for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) programs.
Young, a wide receiver and kick returner for A&M, played his prep career at Daphne. He and others on the team from the area — including offensive lineman Jonathan Williams (B.C. Rain) and defensive tackle Jamal Irby (LeFlore) — view the game as a homecoming of sorts. The same is true for Jackson State defensive lineman Timontre Graham (LeFlore).
“It’s really a good feeling to be able to come back home and play in front of my people that I grew up playing in front of,” Young said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s kind of bittersweet really because the last time we played in Mobile I had my grandmama with me and my grandmama’s not with me anymore. But other than that, it still feels good to come home just to know that I got everybody that has supported me my whole life there and they’ll be able to be at the game and watch me play again.”
The teams come into the game traveling different paths. Jackson State, led by Sanders — who prefers to be called Coach Prime, a nod to his playing days when he was known as Prime Time — has an unblemished 9-0 overall mark and is 6-0 in SWAC play. A&M is 3-6 overall and 3-3 in SWAC games. While the Tigers are averaging 480 yards of total offense a game and limiting opponents to just 201.7 yards an outing, the Bulldogs are averaging 369.8 yards a game but allowing 381.
“We’ve got a lot of potential. We’ve just got to execute the coach’s game plan,” Young, known as C.J., said. “Coach has got a good game plan but we’ve got to go out there and execute it, and we haven’t been doing that lately, and that’s just the bottom line. As a team, we haven’t been doing that. We haven’t been playing [well] in all phases of the game at the same time. It’s been one group lifting up the other group and the other group playing bad. We’ve just got to have a complete game, and if we do that I think we’ll be fine, that we can play against anybody.”
Young caught four passes for 46 yards in last Saturday’s 30-20 loss to Mississippi Valley State. For the season, he has 23 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also has eight kickoff returns for 119 yards.
“I love to have the ball in my hands and have the opportunity to go score and to make plays,” he said. “My coaches want me to have the ball in my hands and to go out there and make plays and I respect them for that. I just want to go out there and make it happen. I don’t shy away from having the ball. I always want to have the ball in my hands. If I could have the ball in my hands every play, I would.”
There has been plenty of hype surrounding the Jackson State program, especially this season, but certainly since Sanders took over as head coach. His son, Shedeur Sanders, a sophomore, is the team’s starting quarterback. Coach Prime was also able to sign the country’s top five-star recruit, defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter, last February. Hunter became the first five-star recruit to sign with a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school since such rankings have been recorded.
Young said having the chance to play against a team such as Jackson State only adds to the interest generated by returning to the area to play.
“It’s competition and it’s always fun to compete,” he said. “We’ll get another chance to suit up and play the game. [All the hype], that just adds more fuel to the fire, the fact that they’re unbeaten and the fact that Deion Sanders is over there, and they’ve got all these guys that are supposed to be top recruits and whatnot. It just adds more excitement to it. It just makes you want to play extra hard and practice extra hard. It’s always exciting to play the game of football, but this specific game — playing Jackson State, playing Deion Sanders and being at home — that’s going to add some extra to it.”
A&M enters the game as a big underdog, but that’s fine with Young, who said if the Bulldogs execute to their capabilities, they will make a strong showing in Saturday’s Gulf Coast Challenge.
“We’ve got to have a complete game in all three phases of the game and play together as a team and execute the game plan,” he said. “If we do that we can’t be beat. We can only beat ourselves and all these games [we’ve lost], we beat ourselves. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, with turnovers, with blown assignments and just not doing our jobs. That’s really what it comes down to. We’ve just got to be disciplined and do whatever the coach says. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t do what the coach tells us to do and it goes bad, then it’s on us. If we do our own thing, it’s going to be on us.”
Based on ticket sales and hotel reservation requests in the area, the Gulf Coast Challenge is expected to generate a lot of interest in the Mobile area throughout the weekend. Activities associated with the game begin Wednesday with a college and career fair at the Mobile Convention Center and a concert in Mardi Gras Park. A business networking reception is set for Thursday at Flight Works Alabama, while Friday plans include a second-line parade, a step show, a concert in Mardi Gras Park and an HBCU Fest at the Mobile Civic Center featuring the Isley Brothers and Tank. Saturday starts with the Gulf Coast Challenge parade downtown at 10 a.m., a second-line parade into the stadium at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff at 4 p.m.
“We’ve had this game circled since we found out we were going to be playing Jackson State when the schedule was released,” Young said. “The record is not what we thought it was going to be at this point, but that’s not going to stop us from playing. We’re still going to go out there and play."
