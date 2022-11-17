Prep football

Charles Henderson, aided by a goal-line stand late in the game, upset No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright 19-16 Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A state football playoffs at Troy University's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

On a fourth down-and-goal play from the 1 yard line, UMS quarterback Sutton Snypes attempted a sneak, but he was stopped short of the end zone with less than two minutes to play. The Trojans would later take a safety and punt the ball back to the Bulldogs, who were unable to put any points on the scoreboard in the remaining seconds.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

