Charles Henderson, aided by a goal-line stand late in the game, upset No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright 19-16 Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A state football playoffs at Troy University's Veterans Memorial Stadium.
On a fourth down-and-goal play from the 1 yard line, UMS quarterback Sutton Snypes attempted a sneak, but he was stopped short of the end zone with less than two minutes to play. The Trojans would later take a safety and punt the ball back to the Bulldogs, who were unable to put any points on the scoreboard in the remaining seconds.
Charles Henderson, now 11-1 and winners of its past eight games, held a 13-7 halftime lead over the Bulldogs, who would later move in front 14-13 in the second half. However, UMS had two possessions, including the one late in the game, inside the Trojans' 10 yard line in which they were unable to score.
UMS ends its season with a 12-1 record, Thursday's game its only loss of the year. Head coach Terry Curtis, the state's all-time winningest coach, is on hold with 348 career wins. The loss eliminates the Bulldogs' quest of winning a ninth state title.
This marked the sixth straight season UMS has reached at least the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, including state titles in Class 4A in 2018 and 2019. In all, Curtis-coached UMS teams have reached the playoffs in each of his 24 seasons as head coach, reaching at least the third round 22 times.
Charles Henderson advances to the Class 5A semifinals next week rot face the winner of the Faith Academy at Gulf Shores game.
The Faith Academy-Gulf Shores game is one of four quarterfinal games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area slated Friday night. The other games include Homewood at Saraland and St. Paul's at Theodore in Class 6A and Mobile Christian at Pike County in Class 3A.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
