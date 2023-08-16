Javon Mose arrived late to the varsity football party. But now that he’s here, the Chickasaw linebacker and tight end is making up for lost time. Not only that, but he has become an integral part of the Chieftains’ efforts on both sides of the football.
Noted more for his play on defense, Mose’s offensive skills are developing as well. This season he’ll spend a lot of time on the field and very little time on the sidelines, as head coach C.J. Herring said he plans to take advantage of Mose’s gifts as often as he can while also understanding the importance of getting the senior some rest on occasions.
“He plays some important roles for us and he’s one of our more physical players,” Herring said. “He’s a football player — he’s big, he’s strong, he’s pretty fast, he catches the ball well, he tackles in space. He’s very important for everything we do on both sides of the ball right now.”
Mose’s contributions are especially important at Chickasaw, a Class 2A program that, as is the case with all small schools, is forced to use players, most notably standout players, in a variety of roles because of smaller rosters than larger schools can boast.
“It’s the same as for any program,” Herring said. “I think Javon would be a heck of a player for any program around the state. But being a small school, it’s very important to have someone with that kind of versatility and his physicality mostly. For our program, it’s really, really big.”
Mose didn’t begin playing high school football until his sophomore season. He stepped away from playing his freshman season because of COVID-19 concerns. He played youth football growing up but took a little time away from football before deciding to make his return to the game.
“We’re stronger and better and we’re going to be a way better team than last year,” Mose said. The Chieftains, in Herring’s first year as head coach, posted a 7-4 record, earning a spot in the Class 2A playoffs. They lost in the first round to Ariton.
In an effort to improve his play and along with that, the play of his teammates, Mose said it’s important he take on more of a leadership role this season. It’s something he’s working on.
“We’ve got a lot of young players on this team looking up to me, so I’ve got to be a leader,” he said. “I think I’m handling it pretty well.”
Herring said Mose has made strides in that regard but hopes to see his linebacker-tight end add more to his plate in terms of his leadership role.
“I’d like him to grab a little bit more [of a leadership role] and run with it,” Herring said. “He has the possibility of being a true, true leader of this team. He’s tried to pick things up and I want him to try and pick it up a little more. I think the sky’s the limit for this group, but we’ll see. We can try to get people to be leaders, but you can’t force them to be leaders. That’s something they have to go with on their own.”
As for what Mose brings to the field, Herring said the senior is checking a lot of boxes.
“He learned a lot of football last year,” he said. “We moved him to inside linebacker and he played every snap. He was already physical but he learned football last year. Hopefully, now that he knows everything that we do, it will help him speed up. He won’t have to think, he’ll just react and go and be a football player and know what he’s supposed to do. I absolutely feel he’s a next-level [college] guy. Whatever position, he’s a football player.”
