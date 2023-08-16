Chickasaw High School Chieftains

Javon Mose arrived late to the varsity football party. But now that he’s here, the Chickasaw linebacker and tight end is making up for lost time. Not only that, but he has become an integral part of the Chieftains’ efforts on both sides of the football.

Noted more for his play on defense, Mose’s offensive skills are developing as well. This season he’ll spend a lot of time on the field and very little time on the sidelines, as head coach C.J. Herring said he plans to take advantage of Mose’s gifts as often as he can while also understanding the importance of getting the senior some rest on occasions.

