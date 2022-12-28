(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second installment in a two-part series discussing the City of Mobile Swim Association and their goals to develop the character, skills, and desire necessary for each child to maximize their potential.)
The City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA) has been helping to train championship swimmers from its start. The first member to earn a college scholarship was Reed Dunne, who signed with Tulane in 1981.
More than 90 of its swimmers have earned berths on collegiate rosters, according to the CMSA website. Among those is Paige Madden, who recently earned a medal at the Olympics following an All-American career at Virginia.
“She was in my entry level group when I first started,” said Tyler Kerns, who was promoted to CMSA head coach in August. “I stepped into a group of kids who were highly motivated and talented. Their parents had the commitment to support them.
“This is standard practice at CMSA. The kids strive for big goals and the parents support them. It takes that combination to be successful.”
As for Madden, she was very special.
“She will say I had a part in it, but I’ve never been around a more driven person,” Kerns said. “She was relentless in pursuing her goals.”
Kerns said he was fortunate to be present at the U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha when she made the team in 2020.
“It was very limited seating because of COVID,” Kerns said. “It was a tenth of what you typically have. She would go on to win a Silver Medal on the 800-meter relay and made the finals of the 400-meter freestyle.”
This was not the first time a CMSA swimmer appeared on the big stage.
“Will Glass made it to the Olympic trial finals in 2016,” Kerns said. “He had the opportunity to make the team after being a four-time NCAA champion for Texas.
“He was a senior in high school when Paige was a freshman. CMSA had a rich run of talent from 2009 to 2017. Greg Davis was head coach during that time and had a hand in developing those kids.”
SPECIAL HONOR
Prior to taking over his new position at CMSA, Kerns received the Cory Horton Age Group Coach of the Year Award. This was presented by the Southeastern Swimming organization.
“I’ve had a good group of young kids,” said Kerns, who also won the award in 2010. “We have some high-end talent who are motivated to do well and they try their best. The coaching award is recognized for those efforts.
“But I have to thank Coach Brian Evans at Providence and Age Group Coach Megan Hinely. They have developed these kids. This is an award for our entire coaching team.”
CMSA has been a familiar name called for this award. Allison Beebe won in 2003 and 2004. Sean Marshall was recognized in 2005.
“A lot of groups do a good job with young kids and then you never hear of them,” Kerns said. “Others concentrate on just the high school kids.
“We have found a way to find success at all ages. We teach the right skills at a young age, and then teach the older kids personal responsibilities. They know what you have to do to be an elite level athlete.”
NEXT GENERATION
The Alabama High School Athletic Association conducted its 2022 Swimming and Diving Championships at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center at Auburn. CMSA had several members do well for their respective schools.
In Class 1A-5A, UMS-Wright Preparatory School won the girls title, CMSA’s Clarke Doyle was a part of four gold medals. The senior won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races, and was on the victorious 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. She is committed to compete for the University of Toledo next year.
In Class 6A-7A, Sophie Kiryk swam for St. Paul’s Episcopal. The senior competed in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races, and was on the 400-yard freestyle relay. She will swim at Florida International University.
Peyton Williams, an eighth grader, finished in second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. She represented the Murphy High team, although she actually attends Phillips Preparatory School.
Noah Greer, a junior at Fairhope High, did quite well. He was the silver medalist in both the 500-yard and 200-yard freestyle races.
Andon Ellzey, a junior at Baker High, was third in 100-yard freestyle. Chip Andrews, a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, was third in the 500-yard freestyle. St. Paul’s sophomore Maddox Bethea was third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Our CMSA athletes did really well. It was one of the best meets we’ve ever had,” Kerns said. “When you compare us to Huntsville, they have a $30 million facility that hosts 600 members on their club team.
“Auburn, Birmingham and Montgomery all have great teams. I feel really good about the product we are putting out.”
The next big event for CMSA is the Dynamo Eastern Classic set for January 14 to 16 in Atlanta. It is an invitational meet hosted by the Dynamo Swim Club, one of the top five teams in America.
“They only invite eight teams a year,” Kerns said. “We have gone before, so we know how big an honor this is. We’ve had good kids for a while, so other clubs recognize we will bring good competition.”
OTHER MISSION
Helping to groom champions is not CMSA’s only goal. They want to give everyone a chance to feel comfortable in the water.
“Our big dream is to have an indoor pool where we can offer swim lessons to every kindergarten student and first grader in Mobile County,” Kerns said. “The prevention of adolescent drowning is a public health issue.”
He said the statistics are staggering in the difference for drowning victims among Caucasians, African-Americans and Hispanics.
“We are a partner with the Fuse Project in a two-week water safety class,” Kerns said. “More than 90 percent have never had lessons because of no access to pools.
“We were working out at Bishop State when one of their basketball players was terrified to even walk by the pool because he couldn’t swim. We want to make a difference.”
