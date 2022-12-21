Although we call the planet on which we reside Earth, it is covered by approximately 70 percent water. So, it makes sense that early Homo sapiens made it a priority to learn how to deal with this liquid medium.
This mission to ply through water continues to the present day. Helping area youth to achieve this goal is the City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA), which has been fielding competitive teams since the late 1970s. The group also offers swimming lessons for beginners, as well as a masters’ swim team.
Serving as head coach of CMSA is Tyler Kerns. Although he has held his current position only since August, he has a long history with the organization.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Kerns’ time as a CMSA coach goes back 17 years. His connection to the program goes back much further.
“I started as a part-time age group coach,” Kerns said. “I worked with our younger kids who were 6, 7 and 8. I was with that group for three years.
“I then spent another three years with the 9- and 10-year-olds. I progressed from the entry level to coaching our high school-age kids. My goal was to get them on the college radar.”
The situation changed when the former head coach took a position with a college. A search began to fill the position.
“I was always interested in that role,” Kerns said. “I really enjoyed age group coaching, but I needed to take on a role to continue to progress with this organization.”
Kerns said coaching swimmers from high school age is much different than those 9 to 14 years old. Each group has to be trained in special fashions.
“Taking on this job gave me an opportunity to expand my toolbox,” he said. “I’ve always kept a notebook on what I would do as a head coach. Now that I am leading the organization, it has given me the opportunity to exercise those things I’ve learned.”
The group that selected Kerns as the head coach knew exactly what they were getting.
“I swam for CMSA when I was younger,” Kerns said. “My sister, Haleigh, went on to swim for Kentucky, while my brother, Spencer, swam for Auburn. I went another direction and played baseball at South Alabama for Coach [Steve] Kittrell.”
Kerns said CMSA has always been a big part of his life.
“My parents, Rich and Melissa, served as board members,” he said. “Now they play the grandparents’ role for our children. My wife, Amanda, and I have Kennedy who is 12 and Colton who is 7.”
LONG HISTORY
Kerns said CMSA was formed as a nonprofit entity by a collaboration of some families involved with swimming. A board is selected to help with a variety of items, such as maintaining facilities to raising funds.
“The board has been really supportive of me in this role,” Kerns said. “I was fortunate to have a little bit of equity in this organization.”
Serving as the lead coach for the age groups is Megan Hinely. She has been with CMSA for five years.
“I knew her when she was growing up in Huntsville,” Kerns said. “She went to Auburn and was a volunteer coach with their club team. She has really stepped up and created some new programming at CMSA.
“She has started the masters’ program for those 19 to any age. We have some parents of our athletes participate, as well as some 60 to 70 years old training each week.”
LOCATIONS
CMSA conducts swimming classes at three sites. About 140 swimmers train at Bishop State Community College’s Fredericka G. Evans Cultural Centre. It has an indoor pool with six 50-meter lanes. This is the main location for competitions.
As mentioned in a previous Lagniappe feature, the pool at Mirror Lake Racquet & Swim Club was renovated with help from CMSA. As the water is not heated, it is used from April to October by 40 to 60 swimmers.
The final pool is located at the Beth M. Rouse Wellness Center at Ascension Providence Hospital. It is used by 50 to 75 swimmers.
“If we max out each location, we are talking about 275 kids next fall,” Kerns said. “That would be a big swell for us, but we could handle it.”
Kerns said CMSA is the only year-round swim club in Mobile. The schedule is divided into two seasons.
“We use a short course of 25 yards from August through early March,” he said. “After a short break, we pick up mid-March and go through July on the long course of 50 meters.”
FUTURE PLANS
As previously reported in Lagniappe, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson has been working to have an aquatics center built next to the county’s soccer complex on Halls Mill Road.
“I’ve been heavily involved in the design on the architecture side for the last 10 months,” Kerns said. “I actually go back to 2020 when in my role as assistant head coach I was in charge of the administrative leadership.
“The land is purchased. Williams Blackstock Architects of Birmingham have done a lot of work and research.”
The initial phase would include two pools. A 50-meter-by-25-yard outdoor pool would allow for lap swimming, team training, lifeguard classes and scuba training.
“We could rent it for pool parties,” Kerns said. “It would be for the entire community.”
Also included would be a 25-yard pool. The main focus would be aquatic fitness.
“Those older in age could stay in shape,” he said. “It would be a shallow pool, so the youngest could learn to swim.”
The second phase would be an indoor competition pool. It would be 25 yards by 25 meters.
“We could host the high school state championship meet,” Kerns said. “We already host the sectional meet with 33 high schools. The state final would be 700 athletes and thousands of spectators over many days.”
Kerns said none of this aquatic center would be this far along without Hudson’s assistance.
“I give her all the credit for driving this,” he said.
