No one can accuse Yolisha Jackson of being conservative in her expectations and goals for the South Alabama women’s basketball program she now leads.
The former assistant coach on Terry Fowler’s Jaguars’ staff for seven seasons, Jackson was officially introduced as the team’s new head coach last week at a Mitchell Center press conference.
She let everyone know right away she intends to be successful in her first head coaching position, and she measures that success by winning championships and “cutting down nets.”
Jackson, 39, has been an assistant coach for 18 seasons, the past three on Jose Fernandez’s staff at South Florida, a program that earned an NCAA Tournament berth all three seasons Jackson was there.
“At the end of the day we’re going to win,” Jackson said. “It’s a process and it’s a journey, but we’re going to cut down nets. Now, everybody wants to do it in their first year and hopefully, we can; we’ve got enough talent to get there and to get it done. But eventually, we’re going to get it done and we’re going to go to the NCAA Tournament and be tournament champion.”
It was a bold statement for a program that has just one NCAA Tournament appearance in its history, back in 1981, losing in the first round. The Jags are coming off a 7-23 season, including a 3-15 mark against Sun Belt Conference opponents.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Jackson said of being named the Jags’ new head coach. “Mobile was a place for seven years where I really grew up under Coach Fowler’s direction. It’s just been such a great place for me and my family. So, for me to be able to come back as a proud alum … is unbelievable. I’m very excited.”
Jackson said she feels she was groomed for the job from birth as her father, Howard Jackson, was a long-time college coach at Austin Peay, where he is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. She began her coaching career at Kennesaw State where she was an assistant for five seasons. Three seasons at Air Force followed that before her seven seasons at South Alabama and three seasons at South Florida.
“I think this is a good spot for me because I know the lay of the land so I know exactly who to go talk to when there’s something we need, all those kinds of things,” Jackson said. “I think being away I really learned how to manage a program. Jose [Fernandez] did a phenomenal job of letting me sit in on stuff and have one-on-one conversations, preparing me. I think being able to bring that big-time kind of environment and atmosphere and do it in our community — and I know some of the limitations and we can figure that out. I just want to max out whatever we’ve got. Let’s just max it out. And then once we max that out, we can get more, and then we’ll max that out. Being at South Florida for the last three years I think I’m able to bring a different vision, a different expectation level, than if I had been here and just been promoted from here.”
Jackson said being a head coach has been her dream for a long time but in the past couple of years, she began looking for the right opportunity to present itself. When Fowler’s contract wasn’t renewed, South Alabama drew her attention.
The interest was returned. South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann said he received resumes and phone calls from a number of solid candidates, but one candidate in particular separated herself from the others — Jackson.
“A coaching search takes on a life of its own, and this one was no different,” Erdmann said prior to introducing Jackson. “This search began full speed ahead, high octane. … Something I will relay is the depth of interest and the quality of interest in this coaching position was, if not the best, one of the best collection of coaches that wanted to be here that I’ve ever been involved with in over 20 years of doing this. When we started this, we went from 40 to 45 candidates and a lot of calls to people in the know in this industry and that list starts to get reduced and it starts to gain focus.”
Erdmann said six candidates were brought to campus for one-on-one interviews and tours of the campus and facilities, but “as that process continued to go down the road, it started to become very crystal clear who was the best. That best is with us today.”
“My dad coached at every level, so I was almost trained to be a coach,” Jackson said. “About two years ago when I hired Brian Stanchak [as her agent], I said, ‘I want to be a head coach. I want to do this, I know I can do this and I know I’m going to be really good at it.’ So now that that dream has come true, I’m just so happy. There’s not another word for it, I’m just so happy.
“… What I gained [at South Florida] the last three years, I can’t put into words. I think it’s prepared me for this moment. To be around someone like Jose and to be in that type of environment each and every day — we went to the [NCAA] Tournament three years in a row, we won the [conference] tournament two out of three years — just to be able to see what excellence looks like and feels like each and every day at such a high level has definitely prepared me.”
Jackson played at Jacksonville University but during her time at South Alabama, she entered the school’s then-new sports administration master’s program in 2016, graduating from the program in 2018. “So coming back home is something a little different for me because I am an alum,” she said.
Speaking to the South Alabama players at the introductory press conference, Jackson said, “Our staff, I can guarantee you, is going to be relentless. … My expectation level for this group is incredibly high and I will not deviate, and I will not lower it. … One of my things is we will outwork and out-prepare everybody that is on our schedule.”
Jackson was joined at the podium by her daughter, Zoey. It was an emotional moment.
“When Zoey came about, there’s something about children that makes you refocus and figure out what you really want,” Jackson said. “She did that for me. I just want to thank her for the long nights and early mornings — she’ll be 2, and she’s into everything, this child is into everything — and at the end of the day, she is my why. I just want to make sure everything I do in my life and with my team and the community, that she can look up one day and say, ‘That’s my Mommy, and I’m really proud of her and I love her.’”
