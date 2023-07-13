The actual game may be months away, but based on the energy and excitement radiating from the lobby of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex on Thursday morning, one might think kickoff for the first-ever Port City Classic is right around the corner.
Surrounded by Alabama State University and Grambling State University faithful, coaches and athletic directors from both squads joined event organizers and local leaders at a press conference to introduce the matchup for the first time.
Set for Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., Alabama State will play host to Grambling State in the inaugural game, the second of three scheduled Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) games hosted at Ladd-Peebles in 2023. The Gulf Coast Challenge will feature Jackson State against Alabama A&M on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. and the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an all-star game, will take place at noon on Dec. 30.
Amidst chants and the playing of fight songs for each respective school, Port City Classic Executive Director Kevin Ball said the city of Mobile was “excited” to host HBCUs like Alabama State and Grambling State.
“This game is so exciting,” Ball said. “We’re going to be hosting two of the most iconic brands in HBCU football right here in Mobile, Alabama and we’re excited about that.”
Led by former 11-year NFL veteran Eddie Robinson Jr., the Hornets went 6-5 in the coach’s first year at the helm of the program last season. They went 4-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play.
Not only does the game present a prime opportunity for the Hornets to make a mark on their season, but Robinson said given the amount of talent throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties, it could serve as a significant recruiting tool as well.
“I think it’s huge just from the recruiting standpoint because you have all the local high schools here within a couple miles drive where we recruit here in Mobile,” Robinson said. “A lot of the kids here have some kind of relationship with Alabama State whether it’s a teacher, counselor or parent that went to Alabama State.”
Robinson said the amount of support his program has already received from the Alabama State alumni has been through the roof, something he expects to continue as the game approaches.
“It’s a huge thing for us,” Robinson said. “Coming here for four years as a player, I understand the importance of playing the game in Mobile and the type of fan support we get from our alumni here so it should be a great day.”
Taking the place of Grambling head coach — and former NFL head coach — Hue Jackson, who was tending to a family emergency, was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton.
In 2022, Grambling posted a record of 3-8 while going 2-6 against SWAC opponents. The Nov. 4 game will mark the first time in two decades that the Tigers have played a game in Mobile.
An Alabama State alumni and former Hornet football player, Thornton said he’s a fan of the Hornets for 364 days per year. However, when kickoff rolls around on Nov. 4, that fandom goes out the window as he looks to hand his alma mater a loss while donning a different set of black and gold.
“For it to be the inaugural game and me to be on the opposite sideline of my alma mater, there’s going to be some good moments,” Thornton said. “That black and old gold, it cuts deep with me. I had opportunities to coach against them before and had some success against them before. So hopefully I can put my best foot forward. When I’m in front of my alma mater, I’m trying to make them proud.”
A graduate of fellow HBCU Florida A&M, where he was a three-time All-American with the Rattlers football team, Mobile City Councilman William Carroll said given the current socio-political climate across the country, it’s more important than ever to implement games like the Port City Classic.
“Now in a climate in America where we have a court system that’s abating affirmative action, it’s now even more important to have the HBCU [games] so that kids like us can see where they can go to school outside of the mainstream power five schools in the big division one,” Carroll said. “They’ll know there’s a culture and life here that welcomes them no matter what. So it’s extremely important to maintain that HBCU culture and way of life.”
From an economic standpoint, Carroll said the hope is the game will generate between $7 million and $10 million in economic development as it develops over the years.
“Just to know that the fanbase here in Mobile is supportive of the game, they can’t wait for the game,” Carroll said. “It’s a tremendous asset to both Alabama State and Grambling and I just can’t wait to be a part of it and see it.”
