The local college basketball teams — South Alabama, Spring Hill College and University of Mobile — have begun their respective conference seasons; South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC), Spring Hill in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and UMobile in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC). Here is where the teams stand heading into this week’s schedule of games:
MEN
SOUTH ALABAMA
So far: The Jaguars are 6-8 overall and 0-2 in SBC play, having lost two SBC road games last weekend — a 64-50 loss at Georgia Southern and a 68-58 loss at Georgia State.
Top players: Isaiah Moore (17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 64 assists and 16 steals), Greg Parham II (11.4 pts., 2.7 rebs., 27 assists, 13 steals), Kevin Samuel (10.9 pts., 9.3 rebs., 28 blocks).
Upcoming schedule: The Jags will play a pair of SBC home games this week, with Arkansas State visiting the Mitchell Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thursday, Jan. 5, and Texas State visiting on Saturday, Jan. 7, for a 2 p.m. game.
SPRING HILL
So far: The Badgers are 6-6 overall and 3-4 in SIAC games. They lost an SIAC road game at Benedict Monday night, 82-66. It was their first game since a Dec. 19 exhibition game at South Alabama.
Upcoming schedule: The Badgers have three games slated over the next few days, each one an SIAC matchup. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Badgers play at Allen University at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they will play at Central State at 3 p.m., then on Monday, Jan. 9, they travel to Kentucky State for a 6:30 p.m. game.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
So far: The Rams are now 8-5 overall and 3-3 in SSAC games. They played in the SSAC-Sun Conference Challenge tournament in Montgomery last weekend, defeating Florida’s St. Thomas University 74-70, but losing to Ave Maria University 68-66, ending a four-game win streak.
Upcoming schedule: The Rams have just one game this week, with a 2 p.m. home game at Pharr Gymnasium against Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) foe Faulkner University of Montgomery.
WOMEN
SOUTH ALABAMA
So far: The Jags are 4-9 on the year and 0-2 in SBC play. They lost a pair of home league games last weekend, falling to Marshall 63-61 and losing 58-37 to Southern Miss.
Top players: Kelsey Thompson (8.9 pts., 4.0 rebs., 27 assists, 24 steals), Nadia Howard (8.3 pts., 3.3 rebs., 26 assists, 24 steals), Kiana Anderson (8.0 pts., 5.5 rebs., 9 blocks).
Upcoming schedule: The Jaguars are on the road for SBC games against Georgia State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, then traveling to Old Dominion for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 7.
SPRING HILL
So far: The Badgers ended a seven-game losing skid Monday night with a 76-73 victory at Benedict in a SIAC game. The win was only the second of the season for Spring Hill, now 2-9 overall and 1-5 in SIAC games.
Upcoming games: The Badgers visit SIAC foe Allen University for a 3:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, then travel to Central State for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 7. On Monday, Jan. 9, the team visits Kentucky State for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
So far: The Rams are 7-8 overall but have a 3-2 record in SSAC play. Most recently they played a non-conference game against Truett-McConnell at home, winning 50-44.
Top players: Erica Jones (13.5 pts., 6.9 rebs., 1,4 assists), Alesha Temple (8.2 pts., 6.6 rebs., 0.6 assists), MacKenzie White (7.5 pts., 4.7 rebs., 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals).
Upcoming schedule: The Rams are at home Saturday, Jan. 7, for an SSAC game against Faulkner University of Montgomery. Tipoff for the game is set for noon.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
