Here are the recent results for the area’s three four-year college basketball teams — South Alabama (Sun Belt Conference, SBC), Spring Hill College (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, SIAC) and University of Mobile (Southern States Athletic Conference, SSAC):
MEN
South Alabama
The Jaguars split a pair of SBC home games. They defeated Arkansas State 63-45 for their first league win, but lost to Texas State 64-58. Against Arkansas State, the Jags were led by Isaiah Moore with 20 points and four rebounds. Owen White had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, with Kevin Samuel adding 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. In the loss to Texas State, Samuel had 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, with Tyrell Jones scoring 10 points and Moore adding 10 points and five assists. The Jags, 7-9 overall and 1-3 in the league, play two SBC home games this week, facing James Madison Thursday at 7 p.m. and Louisiana on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Spring Hill
The Badgers, 7-8 overall and 4-6 in SIAC play, had three recent SIAC games, all on the road. They won at Allen 76-68, lost at Central State 72-71 and lost at Kentucky State 80-70. Against Allen, Beril Kabamba had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Timothy Reilly added 17 points and four assists. Against Central State, Kabamba had 22 points and four rebounds, Eli Lenihan had 13 points and four rebounds, Tana Kopa had 11 points and eight rebounds and Omri Vorotizky had 10 points and six rebounds. Against Kentucky State, Kabamba scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, with Steven Lyles adding 15 points, three rebounds and five assists. Kopa added 11 points. The Badgers play Saturday at home against Lane College at 4 p.m., with a Monday game at home against LeMoyne-Owen at 7:30 p.m.
University of Mobile
The Rams are 9-6 overall and 4-4 in SSAC games. They topped Stillman on the road 70-64 but lost to Faulkner at home 62-59. Against Stillman, Damariee Jones scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, had three assists and made two steals. Pooh Frazier added 12 points, with Ezra McKenna scoring 11 points and claiming 10 rebounds. Against Faulkner, Ezra McKenna had 19 points, 18 rebounds and three assists while Keon Walker had 15 points, Frazier had 12 points and four rebounds and Sage McKenna had 11 points. The Badgers play William Carey Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and at Blue Mountain College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN
South Alabama
The Jags are 4-11 overall and 0-4 in SBC games. They lost a pair of SBC road games last week, falling at Georgia State 66-57 and then at Old Dominion 83-43. Against Georgia State, Kelsey Thompson led the way with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Maggie Robinson had 11 points and five rebounds. Against Old Dominion, Nadia Howard had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists and Tristen Washington had eight points, four rebounds and three assists. The Jags play at Louisiana on Thursday at 6 p.m. and at Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Spring Hill
The Badgers lost 73-57 at Allen, lost 74-64 at Central State and lost 67-51 at Kentucky State. They are 2-12 overall and 1-8 in SIAC play. Against Allen, Tyashia Bostick had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals, Nyaneit Puok had 10 points and five rebounds and Emira Harris had 10 points. Against Central State, Bostick had 19 points and six rebounds, Harris had 11 points and Tiana Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Against Kentucky State, Bostick led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Alecia Reasor added 11 points and four rebounds and Madison Dowling had six points and eight rebounds.
University of Mobile
The Rams, 7-10 overall and 3-4 in SSAC games, lost at Stillman 65-39 and at home against Faulkner 63-60. Against Stillman, MacKenzie White had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, with Carlee Wyatt scoring six points and Erica Jones adding five points and five rebounds. Against Faulkner, Miya Kimber had 14 points and 16 rebounds, White had 14 points and three rebounds and Claire Worth had 11 points and five rebounds. The Rams play William Carey at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at Blue Mountain on Saturday at noon.
