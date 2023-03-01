The South Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to begin the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) tournament this week at the Pensacola Bay Center. The South Alabama men ended the regular season with a 74-64 loss at Lafayette last Friday, a loss that ended a five-game win streak. It gave the Jaguars a 16-15 overall record and 9-9 mark in league play, which earned the Jags a No. 8 seeding in the tournament. They will open play Thursday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. against No. 9 seed Appalachian State. South Alabama defeated App State 74-57 on Feb. 11 in the regular-season meeting, a win that started the five-game win streak. The winner of the South Alabama-App State game will play top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The South Alabama women broke a four-game losing skid last Friday night at the Mitchell Center with a 60-59 victory over arch-rival Troy when freshman Kelsey Thompson, the former Davidson standout, scored a basket at the buzzer to knock off the Trojans, who are seeded No. 4 in the tournament. The Jags ended the regular season with a 7-22 overall record and 3-15 mark in Sun Belt play. They received the No. 13 seed in the tournament and were slated to play Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. against No. 12 seed Georgia State. Results of the game were not available at press time. The Jags lost to Georgia State 66-57 in Atlanta during the regular season. The Panthers are 11-20 overall and 5-13 in league play. The South Alabama-Georgia State winner will play No. 5 seed Old Dominion Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The championship games are slated for Monday, March 6. The winners of the SBC men’s and women’s tournaments will receive the league’s automatic berths into the NCAA Tournament.
MOBILE, SHC SEASONS END
The University of Mobile (UM) and Spring Hill College (SHC) men’s and women’s basketball teams had their seasons come to an end last week in their respective conference tournaments, all four teams losing their first-round games.
Mobile’s women’s team lost a 63-56 decision to William Carey in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament. The Rams led 34-29 at the half but Carey took a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter. MacKenzie White led UM with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Erica Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds and Miya Kimber had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. The Rams finished the season 11-17 overall and 9-9 in SSAC games. Jones was a first-team All-SSAC selection. Claire Worth, White, Carlee Wyatt and Mary Dennan Luker claimed SSAC All-Academic team honors.
The UM men lost to Blue Mountain 62-61 although they held a six-point halftime lead and led by nine (46-37) with 9:40 to play. “Pooh” Frazier led the Rams with 20 points and six rebounds, with DeMariee Jones adding 12 points and five rebounds and Ezra McKenna scoring 10 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. McKenna and Jones were first-team All-SSAC selections, with Frazier named to the second team. Tadeas Manas, Alan Lang, McKenna and Trent Moye were named to the SSAC All-Academic team. Mobile finished the season with an overall record of 18-11 and a 12-8 conference mark.
The Spring Hill women’s team closed out its season Sunday night in a 72-63 loss to Edward Waters. It was their fifth straight losing season. The Badgers ended the season with a 3-24 overall record and a 2-17 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) record. Lindi DeBilzan had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Badgers, with Ariel Thompson scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking two shots. Tyashia Bostick added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bostick was a second-team All-SIAC selection.
The Spring Hill men also lost to Edward Waters in the first round of the tournament, falling 78-65 on Saturday. Beril Kabamba had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers, with Tana Kopa adding 12 points and five rebounds, Collin Coates supplying 11 points and five rebounds and Timothy Reilly adding eight points and three rebounds. Kabamba was a first-team All-SIAC selection while Kopa was named to the second team. The Badgers ended their season with an 8-18 overall record while posting a 5-14 mark in conference games.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.