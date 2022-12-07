Auburn football went 5-7 on the field this year, but maybe it’s reasonable to add eight more losses to the ledger.
When Bryan Harsin was fired at midseason and Auburn legend Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was promoted, it set off a chain reaction that brought chaos, distrust and hard feelings from Mississippi to Virginia to South Carolina.
While Williams was going 2-1 as the Tigers’ interim coach, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had a decision to make. It was no secret Kiffin was Auburn’s top choice to replace Harsin.
At the time of Harsin’s firing on Oct. 31, Ole Miss was 8-1, tied for first place in the SEC West, ranked in the Top 10 in the country and perhaps on the verge of the school’s first trip to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs. Once the Auburn job came open, Kiffin and the Rebels lost 30-24 to Alabama, 42-27 to Arkansas and 24-22 to rival Mississippi State.
That’s 8-1 when Kiffin was concentrating on Ole Miss, and 0-3 when Auburn was his distraction.
As surely as Kiffin was Auburn’s first choice, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze was always considered the Tigers’ 1B choice.
Freeze made it known from the beginning of the process he coveted (his word, not mine) the Auburn job. There were even reports of Freeze reaching out to potential candidates for his new staff long before he was ever offered the Auburn job.
The result was a monumental swoon for the team Freeze was supposed to be coaching at the time. Before Freeze became a candidate for the Auburn job, Liberty was 8-1 and headed toward a possible historic berth in the Cotton Bowl. That was before the Flames lost to Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State. The final loss was a 49-14 embarrassment when Liberty was favored by 24 points.
Once it became clear Freeze would be Auburn’s choice, attention at Liberty immediately turned to Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to become the next head coach.
Any guesses about what happened to the Coastal Carolina season once Chadwell became distracted? That’s right. The Chanticleers turned a 9-1 start into a 9-3 finish with a 47-7 loss to James Madison and a 45-26 loss to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
It’s hard to blame Kiffin, Freeze or Chadwell for being distracted. They don’t decide when new jobs become available.
Any coach who decided he wasn’t ever going to consider a new job while in the middle of the season would be giving up on any chance for career advancement.
Unfortunately, South Alabama and Troy are both going to be dealing with this problem soon, with the incredible success of Kane Wommack with the Jaguars and Jon Sumrall with the Trojans. Of course, having to fend off other schools that want to hire your coach is better than the alternative.
It’s impossible to blame Auburn or Liberty for trying to hire a new coach as soon as possible. Leaders at those schools are simply playing the game by the rules that have been established.
But there is a solution for everyone involved.
Schools should be forbidden from hiring a coach from another school until after the national championship game is played. This would slow the trend of firing coaches mid-season. There would be no advantage in getting a jump on the hiring process.
Of course, the reason schools feel the need to hire a coach in November is because of the signing day in December for high school recruits. There is no reason why the signing day takes place during the middle of bowl season. Take away the early signing period and let kids sign in February.
The same calendars should be in effect for players wanting to transfer from one college to another.
Eliminating the December signing day would also greatly slow the trend of high school kids skipping the second half of their senior year to arrive at college early. That would be a positive.
No kid needs to trade in high school baseball, basketball, track and senior prom in exchange for a couple of more months of weight training at college.
The current college football calendar is broken. Just ask fans at Ole Miss, Liberty and Coastal Carolina. The solution to fix it is simple if anyone in authority cares enough to do it.
