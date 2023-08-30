Perhaps the best weekend of each college football season — mainly because it (1) starts the season for most teams, and (2) actually features five days of football across the board — Labor Day Weekend delivers a lot of good college games.
Two teams from the state of Alabama began their seasons last week, with Jacksonville State, in a transition season as the Gamecocks join Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), defeating UTEP 17-14 and North Alabama, under first-year Lions' head coach Brent Dearmon, losing to Mercer 17-7.
South Alabama, Alabama, Auburn, Troy and UAB start their seasons this weekend, along with other schools including Alabama State, Huntingdon, Miles, Faulkner, West Alabama, Alabama A&M and Tuskegee opening their seasons. Jacksonville State and North Alabama are back in action too.
Top games among the state schools include South Alabama at No. 23-ranked Tulane on Saturday, with Alabama A&M visiting SEC member Vanderbilt, also on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn open up Saturday with the Crimson Tide facing Middle Tennessee at home and Auburn taking on UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Troy is hosting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Unable will travel to North Carolina A&T for a Thursday night games, one of five involving state schools that night. West Alabama, Birmingham Southern, Samford and Faulkner also play oil Thursday.
Here is the schedule for this weekend involving in-state teams:
