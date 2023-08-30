College football

Jacksonville State's Jeremiah Harris (14) gets an interception against UTEP

 Photo courtesy of Jacksonville State University Athletics

Perhaps the best weekend of each college football season — mainly because it (1) starts the season for most teams, and (2) actually features five days of football across the board — Labor Day Weekend delivers a lot of good college games.

Two teams from the state of Alabama began their seasons last week, with Jacksonville State, in a transition season as the Gamecocks join Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), defeating UTEP 17-14 and North Alabama, under first-year Lions' head coach Brent Dearmon, losing to Mercer 17-7.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

