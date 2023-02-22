But with the announcement Oklahoma and Texas will pay the Big 12 $100 million to depart the league a year before they were contractually allowed to do so, the decision about how the new-looking SEC will be organized has drawn closer.
Currently, the SEC has 14 teams divided into two football divisions. Each team plays the other six teams in its division every year, plus one permanent opponent and one rotating opponent from the other division. This format was put in place to preserve Auburn’s rivalry with Georgia and Alabama’s annual game with Tennessee. None of the other permanent opponents have any historical or emotional significance.
Adding Texas and Oklahoma is not going to be as simple as assigning the two new teams to one of the current divisions. In fact, this expansion will almost certainly mean the end to the division schedules as we know them.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey knows the clock is ticking to revamp the league’s schedule.
“We’re in a situation where between now and our Destin meetings [in May] we need to bring this to a conclusion,” Sankey told ESPN. “We’ve done great groundwork on research, on priorities, on examining options, and we’ll need in the near future to bring conclusion to the conversation.”
This expansion, along with the decision by the Big Ten to add UCLA and USC, means it’s a perfect time to restructure schedules for all of college football.
Here’s my idea for how to make the sport better and help combat the desire of fans to stay home and watch on TV instead of filling stadiums around the country.
First, there has to be an end to powerful programs playing teams from lower divisions. If Auburn wants to schedule a home game against an in-state opponent, it needs to be Troy or South Alabama, not Alabama A&M. If Alabama needs a softer opponent before the Iron Bowl, the Tide can play UAB instead of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Next, every team should play nine conference games every year instead of the eight currently played by SEC teams. This will add one more compelling game to every schedule and will also allow players and fans a chance to feel like they are in the same conference with all the other schools in the league.
Did you know Herschel Walker never played against Alabama?
How about this one: Georgia has never played a game at Texas A&M despite the fact the Aggies joined the SEC 11 years ago. How does that make any sense?
That problem will only get worse if Texas and Oklahoma are simply added to the current format of two divisions.
Sankey has strongly hinted that won’t be the case.
With 16 teams in the league, it makes perfect sense to go to four divisions. With this setup, every team would play their three rivals every year, then rotate the other 12 teams on and off the schedule.
The divisions could look like this:
Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Arkansas together.
LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Mississippi State together.
Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt together.
Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Kentucky together.
It’s fun to look at those groupings and try to figure out which division would be the hardest and which would be the easiest. But it’s important to remember these things change. If we had done this exercise five years ago, Georgia would have been considered an average team. Now the Bulldogs are the two-time reigning national champions. Tennessee was a doormat until last year. It’s possible South Carolina or Auburn could be the next great team in the league.
But this grouping puts the four teams that have made the playoffs (Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Georgia) in four different divisions.
No system is going to be perfect but what Sankey comes up with in May should be better than the current alignment.
