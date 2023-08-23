Some of the best college soccer teams in the nation call Mobile County home. Here is a glance at those programs entering the latest campaign.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE MEN
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship has just eluded the Rams for the last two seasons. They fell in the title match to the Bethel Pilots last December after having been defeated by the Keiser Seahawks in 2021.
UM is expected to have another outstanding team. The Rams are ranked No. 1 in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) preseason coaches’ poll.
“We were picked to finish first last year and ended up finishing third in the SSAC,” said UM head coach Daniel Whelan, who is in his 10th year at the helm. “Although it’s a nice compliment, it is really based off last year’s team and we have a new group with lots of work ahead of us.”
The Rams return many key players from the club that finished 18-4-1. Midfielder Sebastian Jorgge is a two-time SSAC First-Team All-Conference selection, an NAIA Second-Team All-American (2022) and an NAIA All-America Honorable Mention (2021).
Forward Lucas Ros is an NAIA All-America Honorable Mention and SSAC First-Team All-Conference selection. Goalkeeper Ty Turner from Daphne was SSAC Second-Team All-Conference. On the conference All-Freshman unit were midfielder Jeb Scarbrough from Fairhope, defender Henrique Luro Mendes and midfielder Samuel Mutiri.
Other local players are senior forward Caleb Adas of Fairhope, sophomore midfielder Jacob Arnold of Citronelle, senior defender Salia Carr of Mobile, freshman midfielder Ismael Castillo of Fairhope, senior midfielder Jacob Delange of Mobile, sophomore defender Ty Ferguson of Daphne, junior midfielder Alex Lopez of Satsuma, freshman midfielder Noah Miller of Daphne, freshman midfielder Aiden Muroner of Saraland and sophomore defender Jack Price of Saraland.
The Rams host a four-team tournament this week. They face Keiser on Thursday and Southwest Christian on Saturday.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA WOMEN
In the Sun Belt Conference (SBC), the Jaguars sit atop the coaches’ preseason poll along with James Madison University as favorites to finish in first place. In addition, USA forward Jasmine Greene was named SBC Offensive Player of the Year.
“Regarding the preseason all-conference selections, Jasmine’s recognition and of course our team, it is always nice to see our players get the recognition they deserve,” head coach Richard Moodie, whose team was 11-2-7 last year, told Lagniappe. “But we do not get carried away with the preseason accolades. We are focused on us and the controllable [things] moving forward.”
Greene was also named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team. She is joined by forward Monique Gray, along with defenders Gabriela Angulo and Abby Jacobs.
Greene led the Jaguars and the conference with 12 goals and 26 total points last season, earning her SBC Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors. She totaled four multi-goal games and also finished first in the conference in goals per game, total points and points per game.
Gray finished last season with eight goals and was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt a year ago. Angulo was named SBC Freshman of the Year, finishing the year with three assists and 13 starts. Jacobs was a First-Team All-Sun Belt selection and started all 20 matches of the 2022 season, scoring one goal and adding three assists.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE WOMEN
Brian Person enters his 17th season as head coach of the UM women’s program. In the SSAC preseason poll, the Rams are projected to finish in fifth place.
The Rams finished last season with an 8-7-2 record. Key players returning to the roster are goalkeeper Juliana Gomez and forward Sophie Roberts, both Second-Team All-Conference selections. On the All-Freshman roster were forward Raegan Latiolais, midfielder Olivia Quiroz and midfielder Carla Saborido.
Other local players include freshman midfielder Emma Andrews of Satsuma, junior forward Alexia Barnett of Saraland, freshman forward Baleigh Cammon of Satsuma, junior defender Delainy Cunningham, freshman forward Cassidy Deaton of Mobile, freshman midfielder Jessica Drawdy of Irvington, junior midfielder Madison Hager of Saraland, senior defender Tabitha Jordan of Faith Academy, freshman midfielder Amy Claire Lankford of Satsuma, freshman defender Penny Rajavong of Theodore, junior defender Emily Silbernagel of Mobile and freshman forward Zoe Wise of Spanish Fort.
SPRING HILL COLLEGE MEN
The Badgers finished up a rough season in 2022 with a loss to the top-seeded West Florida squad in the Gulf South Conference quarterfinals. That ended the year with a 4-8-4 overall record and 2-5-4 in league play.
Head coach Chris Leonardi has announced the addition of almost two dozen players to the roster.
“This is a brand new team, there’s no joke going around it,” Leonardi, who is entering his third season as head coach, said. “We have two returning players from the roster last year.”
The veterans are sophomore defender Darri Gardarsson and sophomore midfielder Izan Quesada Leal. Another local player is sophomore defender Walker Carlisle of Mobile.
The Badgers host Pearl River Community College on Friday in an exhibition match. The regular season begins Aug. 31 with another home match against Lynn.
SPRING HILL COLLEGE WOMEN
Spring Hill College head coach Samantha Thomsit has announced signing 15 newcomers for this season.
“The biggest thing that is going to improve is our power up top,” said Thomsit, who took over the reins on Jan. 5, 2022, following four seasons as assistant coach at the University of South Alabama. “We’ve added a lot of freshmen, but also a few transfers. For us, I think the biggest improvement is going to be scoring goals. It will take some pressure off of the defense and allow us to be more successful across the board.”
The Badgers finished last season with a 1-13-1 overall record and 1-10-1 in the GSC. Veterans include junior midfielder Ciara Bridges, sophomore forward Ashley Drennon, sophomore goalkeeper Carlotta Stark and sophomore midfielder Thyri Willumsodttir. Another local player is junior midfielder Hannah Pitts of Mobile.
SHC hosts Belhaven in an exhibition match Saturday.
