Immediately following the NFL Scouting Combine and directly in the middle of pro days taking place on college campuses around the country is the perfect time for the president and athletics director at Notre Dame to call for major reform in college athletics.
Father John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and AD Jack Swarbrick recently wrote an editorial for the New York Times in which they sounded the alarm for the direction of college sports.
“Beyond the excitement, college athletics is in crisis,” they wrote. “It faces threats on a number of fronts: the growing patchwork of contradictory and confusing state laws regulating it, the specter of crippling lawsuits, the profusion of dubious name, image and likeness deals through which to funnel money to recruits, the misguided attempts to classify student-athletes as employees. Underlying all that is the widespread belief college athletics is simply a lucrative business disguised as a branch of educational institutions.”
Jenkins and Swarbrick propose two changes they believe will help slow the college athletics car from speeding over the cliff. First, they are urging the NFL to establish a minor league football option for players who want to begin their professional careers right out of high school. Second, they want the NBA to reduce the age at which players can enter the league to 18.
The Notre Dame leaders believe these two moves would go a long way toward returning college football and basketball to sports played by actual student-athletes who are as serious about the word before the hyphen as the one after it.
If Jenkins and Swarbrick get their way, one thing is certain: The quality of players playing college football and basketball will be diminished. If Derrick Henry had been permitted to make a living right out of high school, there’s a good chance he would have never won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama. Jabari Smith almost certainly would have never played one season of basketball for Auburn if he had had the option to go directly to the NBA.
But here’s the key point in this discussion: Nobody would care if the quality of play in college games went down. Even more to the point, almost nobody would notice.
This is where the NFL Combine comes into the argument. If you’ve watched players line up one after another to run 40 yards in front of NFL coaches and scouts, then you know you can’t tell the difference between someone covering the distance in 4.4 seconds and somebody else running it in 4.6 seconds.
Of course, the difference between a player running a 4.4 or a 4.6 is what makes one player a first-round draft pick and the other an undrafted free agent. But unless they are running on the same field at the same time, you and I wouldn’t know which one was faster.
When we say Jahmyr Gibbs is fast, what we’re really saying is Alabama’s running back can run faster than the Auburn defensive back chasing him. If he weren’t being chased by someone slower, we wouldn’t have any basis for saying Gibbs can run fast.
All we care about is that the guys on my team are faster and stronger than the guys on your team.
If we cared about pure athletic ability, then there would never be another college football fan. The best team in college football last year (Georgia) would lose to the worst team in pro football (Chicago) by 30 points.
See, Georgia fans don’t care if their team is good. They only care their team is the best in college football.
The rest of the story here is that even if the best 30 players on Georgia’s team had bypassed college for the professional ranks, the players on the field for the Bulldogs would still be an impressive bunch. The third-string quarterback can throw the ball 50 yards. The backup kicker has the range to kick a 50-yard field goal.
I’m not saying the recommendations from Notre Dame will cure all the problems of college sports. But there is some merit in trying to return all college sports to athletes who are also interested in being students.
Those who aren’t interested in that should have every opportunity to be compensated fairly for their talents. But there’s no reason why that should have to involve institutions of higher learning.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.