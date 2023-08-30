The 2023-24 college volleyball season is upon us. All three Mobile County colleges are looking to field impressive teams.
SPRING HILL COLLEGE
The defending Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) champions have been picked by the league coaches to once again win the SIAC West Division. The Badgers defeated every conference opponent last season while finishing 29-8 overall.
“Preseason projections are mostly based on previous year performance and we are bringing in nine freshmen, so we all realize anything can happen,” head coach Peggy Martin told Lagniappe.
The Badgers have several veterans back from a team that reached the NCAA Division II tournament. Among those is libero Mikayla Boyer, who has been named the SIAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
The defending SIAC Libero of the Year and First-Team All-Conference selection surpassed 1,000 career digs (1,424) and tallied a league-leading 586 digs on the court last year. She was also recognized on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2022.
“Mikayla has been a defensive force for us since her freshman year and our league coaches recognize her value to our program,” Martin said. “She is not only a very good volleyball player but an ambassador of our program with her outgoing personality.”
Boyer was also named to the preseason All-SIAC First-Team unit with middle hitter Airyonna Weaver. Setter Jessica Fairly was named to the Second-Team unit.
Weaver, a junior who played at Mary G. Montgomery High, earned SIAC All-Tournament and Second-Team Preseason All-SIAC honors last year. She tallied 356 points and 304 kills in 116 sets played in 2022.
Fairly was on the All-SIAC Second Team last season. The setter surpassed 1,000 career assists (1,878) and led the league with 1,129 season assists, the second most in program history.
This could also be the season when Martin surpasses another milestone. In 2019, she became the national leader on the all-divisions women’s collegiate volleyball career wins list with 1,349 victories.
After having coached 33 seasons at the University of Central Missouri and the past 13 years at Spring Hill, Martin now has a career record in court volleyball of 1,434-364-8. In February, Martin was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
She is within striking distance of the all-time record for NCAA coaching victories for men’s and women’s teams currently held by Larry Bock. During his 34 seasons as a head coach, Bock also directed the men’s team at Juniata College for six years to a 100-91-4 record. This gives him a combined total of 1,448 victories.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
The Sun Belt Conference (SBC) has announced that the Jaguars have been voted to win the West Division in the preseason coaches’ poll. Three USA players also earned conference honors.
The Jaguars are returning from an 18-13 (10-6 in SBC) campaign for a second-place finish in the West Division, and a Sun Belt Championship semifinal appearance.
“I foresee a great season,” USA head coach Jesse Ortiz told Lagniappe. “I love the talent we have in the gym. We have some awesome returning players who really help to coach the young players.
“As for the preseason poll, it is just people talking. We just need to work hard, because there are a lot of great teams in the Sun Belt.”
Senior setter Kailey Keeble was voted as SBC Preseason Setter of the Year, as well as being selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. She is returning for her third season after being named Second Team All-SBC in 2022 and posting 1,188 assists and 10.15 assists per game, both good for fourth all-time by a Jaguar in a single season. Keeble recorded 21 double-doubles last season, beating her career-best set the season before (19). She is currently at 40 career double-doubles, six away from setting the South Alabama record.
Fifth-year players Hannah Maddux and Niki Capizzi were both voted to the Preseason All-SBC Team. Coming off her 2022 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Maddux is looking to add to her 1,001 career kills and 1,173 points. Maddux led the Jaguars in kills (478) and kills per set (4.05), and tied for solo blocks (26).
Capizzi received Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022 with 116 blocks and 28 service aces, both best among returning players, and 280 kills in her 31 starts. She tied her career-high eight blocks in the October 22 match against Texas State, and tied her career high in kills (14) in three separate matches, the latest being in the same Texas State game.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
After finishing as the runner-up in the 2022 Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Volleyball Championship and earning an at-large bid to the NAIA Volleyball National Championship Tournament, the University of Mobile has been picked to finish third in the league’s preseason poll.
In first place is Blue Mountain (Mississippi). The Toppers swept the regular season and tournament titles last season. Blue Mountain beat the Rams in the SSAC tournament final after coming in as the No. 4 seed.
Mobile’s 2022 season came to an end in the opening round of last year’s national tournament with a loss to the top-seeded Eastern Oregon University. They finished 24-13 overall.
“We had a strong finish last year, finishing runner-up at the conference tournament,” Jon Campbell, now in his 19th year at UM, told Lagniappe. “Most of our starters are returning, so we’re looking to build on the successes we had last year.
“We try to set the bar high in the classroom and on the court. We’ve seen a lot of growth from the returning players striving for those goals. We are excited to see what this year brings us.”
Among the veterans back are setter Layton Adams, First-Team All-Conference selection; outside hitter Corrina Porch-Maxey, SSAC Freshman of the Year; setter Brinkley Hearn from Faith Academy, Second-Team All-Conference selection; middle blocker Aleah Kennedy from St. Paul’s Episcopal, three-time Second-Team All-Conference selection; outside hitter Jordan Wood from Faith Academy, Second-Team All-Conference selection; and libero Lexi Gillette from Saraland, All-Freshman selection.
