Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich founded the United States Sports Academy (USSA) in 1972 in response to a poor performance by the U.S. Olympic team at the Munich Games. He served as USSA’s president and chief executive officer for 43 years until his son, Dr. T.J. Rosandich, was selected to lead the learning institution based in Daphne.
Now after a nationwide candidate search, Dr. Steve Condon has been selected as the third president and chief executive officer at USSA. Condon is a longtime chancellor, university president, collegiate athletics director, coach, professor and higher education leader.
“The United States Sports Academy stands alone in the field of sports and higher education,” Condon said in a news release. “The Academy has great potential to expand its current reach and I think it is poised and ready to tackle a multitude of challenges across the higher education landscape.
“The Academy offers a great product and its nine degree programs are something that people want and need. I think we have the potential for major growth and I can’t wait to get started.”
According to USSA, Condon has more than four decades of service to higher education institutions and a wealth of experience dedicated to academic and administrative change management through a student-centered philosophy. He most recently served as the chancellor of Carolina University in Winston-Salem, N.C., since 2018. At his previous stops, Condon has demonstrated proven results in fundraising, enrollment, accreditation leadership and academic program expertise in both online and hybrid programs.
Dr. T.J. Rosandich had led USSA for the last seven years. In late 2021, he informed the Academy’s board of trustees of his intention to retire at the end of 2022. Following that announcement, the board launched a search for his replacement.
“The Academy has great history and has built a real, lasting legacy here and in the sport and higher education worlds,” Condon said. “We have a beautiful, unique campus situated in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. We have so many great pieces in place and I will bring some additional tools we can use to do some exciting things.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the family — that’s what a place like the Academy is. I want to build upon the culture at the Academy through integrity, honor and a strong work ethic, and I look forward to working with people who are also excited about the opportunity to work.”
Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich, who passed away in 2020, once said research suggested that American athletes were lacking quality coaching and training. He believed this could best be remedied through education.
He relocated USSA, the only freestanding and accredited sports university in the U.S., from Wisconsin to Alabama in 1976. USSA now offers bachelor, master and doctoral degree programs, as well as a wide array of non-degree sport education programs.
Just a month prior to his death, Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich was selected as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Commendation Award from the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
The role of the Academy is to prepare men and women for careers in the profession of sports using modern technologies and traditional teaching methodologies.
Its most famous graduate is Mike Leach, the football coach at Mississippi State University, who recently died following complications from a heart condition. Leach earned his Master of Sports Science degree in sports coaching from USSA in 1988. He was the Academy Alumni president and a past winner of the USSA’s Alumnus of the Year Award.
USSA is also home to the American Sport Art Museum and Archives (ASAMA), which is dedicated to the preservation of sports art, history and literature. The ASAMA collection is composed of more than 1,800 pieces across all media, including paintings, sculptures, assemblages, prints, posters and photography.
Condon earned his Ph.D. in education from the University of Mississippi and did post-doctoral study work in educational management at Harvard University. He holds an education specialist degree from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in curriculum design and development from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s degree in education from Boston State College.
Over the years, he has served in various academic and administrative roles at prestigious Christian universities. Condon has served as the vice president of Huntingdon College, St. Thomas University, Reinhardt University and LeTourneau University.
In addition to his academic work, Condon was also a highly successful coach and athletic director in several of his previous positions. In 2014, he was elected into the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Hall of Fame for his work coaching golf at Huntingdon in Montgomery and was also selected as the National Coach of the Year five times.
Condon spent many years coaching golf, winning four National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships, a world silver medal in 1986 and a gold medal in 1988. From 1982-89, Condon coached 27 All-Americans, 23 Academic All-Americans and four individual national champions at Huntingdon.
In addition to the four national titles in seven seasons, Condon's other three teams each finished in the top 10 nationally (second, third, ninth). The Hawks won their conference and regional/district title every season and Condon was named Regional and Conference Coach of the Year seven times. He has been elected National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Administrator of the Year twice.
Condon is married to Becky Allen Condon, a professional librarian, and they have two grown children: Curtis Condon, an Atlanta businessman, and Alexis Armstrong, global director of human resources for Marken.
