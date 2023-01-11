Dr. Steve Condon

Dr. Steve Condon has been named the new president of the U.S. Sports Academy in Daphne. 

Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich founded the United States Sports Academy (USSA) in 1972 in response to a poor performance by the U.S. Olympic team at the Munich Games. He served as USSA’s president and chief executive officer for 43 years until his son, Dr. T.J. Rosandich, was selected to lead the learning institution based in Daphne.

Now after a nationwide candidate search, Dr. Steve Condon has been selected as the third president and chief executive officer at USSA. Condon is a longtime chancellor, university president, collegiate athletics director, coach, professor and higher education leader.

