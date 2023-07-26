Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) Executive Director Danny Corte knows the Mobile area well, especially when it comes to its sports history — both in terms of its successes and its failures. He has held his current position since November of 2011 and was executive director of the Mobile County Sports Commission from 1998 until 2005 when the commission was dissolved.
He has served or currently serves on boards and committees involved with LPGA golf tournaments, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Mobile postseason bowl game (currently named 68 Ventures Bowl) and the Mobile Touchdown Club.
As MSA executive director, Corte’s duty is to attract, assist and/or manage visiting sports events that utilize the sports venues and other facilities in Mobile County. As such, he keeps a close eye on the sports community in the area as to what events generate interest and those that perhaps are not good fits.
He, like others who have lived here for a few years, has seen teams such as the Mobile BayBears, Mobile Mysticks, Mobile Revelers and other pro sports teams welcomed to the area with great fanfare, only to see interest in those teams dwindle, with the teams eventually calling it quits.
While some in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area suggest seeking new pro sports teams to come to town, Corte is not among that number. Instead, he suggests the most successful situation in terms of sports promotion locally is found in the many youth sports seeking venues for tournaments and championships each year.
“Frankly, I’m not one of those who says, ‘Gosh, we’ve got to have another pro team here’ or ‘Gosh, we’ve got to have another baseball team here.’ In fact, for what we do, it actually gets in the way with scheduling, depending on the particular facility,” Corte said. “Economic impact-wise, it’s better that we don’t have a team. Perception-wise maybe it would be nice to say, ‘Hey we’ve got a Double-A baseball team or we’ve got a G-League team [NBA minor leagues].’ All that’s fine, but it’s not imperative for Mobile to have one of those teams. That’s my opinion.”
In truth, there aren’t a lot of pro teams looking to field a team in the Mobile area. There have been a few discussions in recent months, Corte admitted, but none that led to any real steps toward placing a team here.
“In the last year we’ve talked about a Korn Ferry Tour [pro golf] event here and about eight or nine years ago there was talk about bringing an LPGA tournament back to Mobile, which morphed into possibly a senior [LPGA] event, but that’s as far as it went,” Corte said. “It’s just so expensive to bring them in here. There just didn’t seem to be the appetite with the city and county to want to fund that again. I haven’t pushed it, because there are other things — again, these HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities football] games, I’d rather have a few of those and 15,000 to 20,000 people [attending] than an LPGA event and spending the same amount of money.
“Economic impact-wise it’s just better. Exposure-wise, obviously the LPGA would be better because you’re on TV. But economic impact-wise, our HBCU games, for instance, there’s more of a return on your investment.”
Youth baseball, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf, volleyball, softball and a variety of other sports tournaments and events have generated solid economic impact for the city in recent years, Corte noted, and that is where he has focused the majority of his attention through MSA.
While explaining he certainly doesn’t have any problem with pro teams calling the Mobile area home, and if there are legitimate efforts, he and others in the city are happy to listen, Corte said there simply hasn’t been interest from any pro sports teams — or from area sports fans.
“I don’t hear any big pushback of ‘Boy, we sure need another Double-A team,’ or ‘Boy, it would be fun to have another G-League team.’ And so it’s kind of almost, out of sight, out of mind,” Corte said. “… I just don’t feel the groundswell of having any of those minor league teams coming in here. Not even minor league baseball, though if you had to pick one sport to bring back it would probably be baseball.”
