Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) Executive Director Danny Corte knows the Mobile area well, especially when it comes to its sports history — both in terms of its successes and its failures. He has held his current position since November of 2011 and was executive director of the Mobile County Sports Commission from 1998 until 2005 when the commission was dissolved.

He has served or currently serves on boards and committees involved with LPGA golf tournaments, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Mobile postseason bowl game (currently named 68 Ventures Bowl) and the Mobile Touchdown Club.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

