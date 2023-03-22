When Bobby Parrish announced his retirement recently as head football coach at Cottage Hill Christian, Head of School and former head coach Chris Brazell pulled the short list of possible candidates from his desk, the one those in such positions always have at hand, and began the process of looking for a replacement.
There was one coach though, someone who himself had recently stepped down from his most recent head coaching position to ponder his future, who Brazell definitely wanted to approach about the Warriors’ job — Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Hall of Famer Stacy Luker.
Last Thursday, Brazell introduced Luker to the Cottage Hill players as their next head coach and the next day, the school officially announced Luker’s hiring at a press conference.
“Coach Brazell made it attractive,” Luker said of why Cottage Hill was a good fit for him. “I was just looking for the right opportunity if I was going to continue to coach. He called and it just felt like the right fit. After visiting with him and then looking at things, I think it’s just a really good, Christian environment and he made it attractive to me.
“I know that Coach Brazell had a 10-win season and I know it hasn’t just consistently been a winner, but they have won in the past. I hope to put my stamp on things and take it to another level. That’s going to be our goal here, to make it attractive for kids to play and I think if you win games they’ll come. If you build it, they’ll come. We just want to make it attractive and we want to be competitive and try to be a difference-maker in [Class] 3A.”
Luker spent the past six seasons as head coach and athletics director at Clarke County, leading the team to a 13-2 record and the Class 2A state championship in 2021. He spent 12 seasons at his alma mater, Sweet Water, where he led the program to five state championships during his tenure, including three in a row. Sweet Water’s titles under Luker’s leadership came in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010 as he built a dynasty at the school.
In his 27 years as a head coach in Alabama, Luker has posted a record of 232-102. Other than his time at Sweet Water (131-32 in 12 seasons, 2002-13) and Clarke County (44-29 in six seasons, 2017-22), Luker has also been head coach at Washington County (10-11 in two seasons, 1995-96), Thomasville (30-23 in five seasons, 1997-2001) and Demopolis (17-7 in two seasons, 2015-16). He also spent one season (2014) as head coach at Neshoba Central High School in Mississippi.
Cottage Hill posted an 8-11 record in Parrish’s two seasons at the helm. The Warriors were 5-5 last year and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2019. Parrish spent three seasons prior to being named head coach as an assistant coach at the school. He was also the long-time head coach at Williamson.
“Coach Luker’s resume speaks for itself,” Brazell said. “Anytime you have the opportunity to hire a Hall of Fame member with six state championships and the accolades continue to go on, that’s special. But he’s a better man. He aligns with our mission at Cottage Hill Christian Academy and our school motto which is ‘Faith, Family, Future.’ He’s a man of faith, he has his family at heart, and he wants to develop our student-athletes, and any student he comes in contact with, they leave Cottage Hill and become ambassadors for our school. It’s just a huge win for Cottage Hill Christian Academy and we’re looking forward to the days ahead.”
Cottage Hill Athletics Director Adam Thomas said, “We’re turning the page to a new era of football here at Cottage Hill.”
Brazell said the reaction throughout the school and across the area has been “extremely positive” concerning Luker’s hiring.
“There’s been a big buzz around in regards to that,” he said. “This job is a lot more attractive than it was five or six years ago due to our success on the football field. And also, we’ve had seven Division 1 athletes go on and play at the next level with football just in the last five years. I think we’re continuing to make strides with our school as a whole and with our football program. We’re excited to build upon what success we’ve built over the last five years and continue to do so under his direction.
“The players are excited. [Last Thursday] at 1:30 [p.m.] he was able to meet with the team for the first time. We wanted our players to meet him first before any announcement was made because we appreciate the effort they give us each and every day and then on Friday nights. But our guys are excited. Change brings about excitement and it gives us an opportunity to self-reflect about the direction we’re going with our football program in the days ahead.”
The excitement level is shared by Luker, who said he gave some consideration to retiring from coaching before Cottage Hill made its offer.
“That was part of our prayer. Do I need to be doing something out of coaching? Should I stay in coaching? I said all along that for the right opportunity I thought I would coach again,” Luker said. “And again, I think it’s just the environment and the people and the challenge — the challenge of building it and making them relevant.
“I like the kids, the relationships you have with the kids and other coaches. I’m sort of a people person, so I enjoy the relationships and just the challenge of the game, the preparation,” he said when asked what he likes most about coaching.
He said his first priority is simply evaluation — coaching staff, players, the program in general — and getting acclimated to his new surroundings. He said it helps that Cottage Hill is a Class 3A team because of his familiarity with the other schools in that region. “I‘ve been on the field with them numerous times. I won’t be caught off guard by that,” he said.
During his press conference, Luker told the players and their parents to buckle up.
“I love coaching. I love winning. It makes my food taste better,” he said. “… I’m sort of an old-school type of guy, especially when it comes to football. … Workouts will be hard, practices will be hard. I do think there’s something special here. I want to do something special here at Cottage Hill.”
Brazell said he’s excited to see where Luker can take the Warriors’ program.
“When you take someone like that, his success for the majority of his high school career happened in rural areas with small enrollments similar to what we have,” Brazell said. “So I think he’s going to be able to come in and build those relationships. Because in just a few minutes with him, he’s a very relationship-type of guy. He’s very well respected across our state and everybody has nothing but great things to say about Coach Luker as well as his wife, Miss Donna, and the whole Luker family. That’s the kind of people that we want in our building and in front of our kids each and every day.”
