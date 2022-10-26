Ron Lee

Only pride is at stake Thursday night when Cottage Hill Christian travels to St. Luke’s for their annual rivalry game. For St. Luke’s, the game will serve as a warm-up of sorts for the Class 2A state playoffs, which the Wildcats have qualified for, beginning next week. For the Warriors of Cottage Hill, the game is a chance to end the season — they did not qualify for the Class 3A playoffs — on a winning note.

There are different agendas but only one goal — win the rivalry.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

