Only pride is at stake Thursday night when Cottage Hill Christian travels to St. Luke’s for their annual rivalry game. For St. Luke’s, the game will serve as a warm-up of sorts for the Class 2A state playoffs, which the Wildcats have qualified for, beginning next week. For the Warriors of Cottage Hill, the game is a chance to end the season — they did not qualify for the Class 3A playoffs — on a winning note.
There are different agendas but only one goal — win the rivalry.
That makes the regular-season ender between the two teams a good choice as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is sponsored by GO Pest Solutions. Kickoff for Thursday’s game is 7 p.m.
“It has turned into a neighborhood rivalry, actually,” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “Both schools have a good relationship with each other. It’s fun when the young men who have been playing against each other in different areas get to play against each other and represent their school.”
Cottage Hill head coach Bobby Parrish sees the game in much the same way.
“I’ve only been the head coach here for two years, but I’ve been there for five and this is a great game for the communities,” he said. “They’ve had some issues the last year or two with the end of the year things like injuries. But it went down to the wire last year and I think [Cottage Hill quarterback] Kyle Hipp refused to lose last year and he kind of pulled us through that one. I would expect the same thing going into the game this year.”
The all-time series is knotted at 5-5, but Cottage Hill has held the advantage of late. As Parrish mentioned, the Warriors claimed a 17-12 victory last season led by Hipp in his senior season. The Warriors have won the past three meetings in a row, including a forfeit victory in the 2020 season. Cottage Hill enters the game with a 4-5 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Class 3A, Region 1. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 192-160. The Wildcats are 4-5 overall and posted a 3-2 record in Class 2A, Region 1. Their opponents have outscored them 149-148.
“For us, and I would think Coach Parrish has the same feeling, this game is a great opportunity for us to compete and prepare under the same type of mental stress,” Lee said. “It’s the type of game where you want to win and you feel like people are counting on you to win. With that, it is a great opportunity for you to prepare for what's coming in the future.”
Parrish said his team has a lot to play for against St. Luke’s.
“It’s a good chance for us to end the season at .500,” he said. “I know they are in the playoffs. It’s a big game and it’s the next one and you just don’t want to take it lightly. That’s what we talked about today. I think we’re going to coach harder this game than we have all year just because it’s the last ball game and we don’t want any letdown.”
Both coaches say they are proud of what their teams have accomplished this season. Lee said the Wildcats have “been relentless and they have not had one bit of quit in them.” Parrish said his team has “gotten better as time has gone on this season” and “they never quit.”
Lee summed up the rivalry by saying, “This game, though, it’s so much fun for the kids and the parents and both communities.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
