Football coaches are always checking the hallways at their school in search of a hidden prospect, especially at a small school. So when Cottage Hill Christian head coach Carvel Jones (then the team’s defensive coordinator) spotted basketball player Shadrick Toodle, at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he felt compelled to ask Toodle if he might be interested in joining the football team.
“My initial reaction, he was talking to me between practice and I was asking, ‘Do I want to do this?’ I decided to just try it out. I did and it worked out good for me,” Toodle said.
So last season Toodle joined the football team, much like basketball-playing twins Trent and Tyler Thomas had done the year before. Both Thomas twins, who were all-star basketball players, are now in their freshman seasons on college football teams, one at South Alabama and the other at UAB.
Toodle may be headed in the same direction.
“Believe it or not, this is just his second year playing,” Jones said. “When I got there, for me it was about walking those hallways and getting the kids out [for football]. I saw this 6-3 point guard dunking and crossing over [dribbling] and I said, ‘Hey, man, you should come out to the football field.’ We got him out and last year he played a ton of defense.
“This year we were in need of a quarterback and I saw him out there throwing the ball and running around and it was just natural for him. He’s a leader and he’s very, very competitive. Those are some of the attributes that you need in a winning program and a winning quarterback. So I expect big things out of him. He knows I have a high standard. He enjoys being coached hard and he knows I’m going to coach him just as hard as I coach the next guy. He’s going to be pushed.”
Toodle said he is starting to feel more comfortable in his new role and he recognizes the impact his play will have on the team’s offensive success.
“I’d say being level-minded, trying not to get too high and not get too low,” Toodle said when asked what he viewed as the most important aspect of the position. “That’s the biggest part. Everything else will just flow right together.”
The Warriors took part in some 7-on-7 competitions during the summer and Toodle said the experience was invaluable to him as there is still a lot for him to learn about playing the position other than calling plays and making throws.
“It gave me a first time looking at defenses and my first time running [the offense] against people,” he said. “On defense, it gives me a better look.”
Jones said he is confident Toodle will fit in well as the Warriors’ quarterback and he has the skill set to perform well in the position. Toodle will also continue to play on the defensive side of the ball too.
“He’s got God-given size. … He can play any position on the field,” Jones said. “He can go to any school, [Class] 1A through 7A, and be a Day 1 starter. He is blessed. He’s very, very well-behaved and mild-mannered. … I have no problem with him. He will be a top recruit. Just the way he’s starting to see and play downhill, I’m expecting good things out of him this year. He’s been a leader on that defense.”
And basketball is helping. Toodle said the footwork and eye for spotting teammates to receive a pass are skills he first learned on the court. Now he hopes the skillset translates to being the Warriors’ quarterback.
“I know what it takes,” he said, referring to the basketball team’s success. “… If everybody just pulls together everything is going to fall in place.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.