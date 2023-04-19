Just a few days ago, Carvel Jones was getting ready to begin his second season as defensive coordinator at Cottage Hill Christian and getting to know new head football coach Stacy Luker and his plans for the upcoming season.
On Thursday, less than a month after Luker was introduced as the Warriors’ head coach, Jones received a promotion — to head coach. On Wednesday, Luker informed Cottage Hill officials he had a change of heart and stepped away from the position. The following day, Head of School Chris Brazell named Jones as the school’s head coach.
It was a surprising and hectic 24 hours at the school, but Brazell said Jones is the right coach to take over the reins of the program.
“It was a surprise to us here at Cottage Hill,” Brazell said of Luker’s decision, “but during the interview process we interviewed some guys on our current staff. Once we got the news from Coach Luker, that he was leaving for personal reasons, we didn’t have to look too far to know what direction to go to find who was going to lead our program, and that was to Carvel Jones.
“His complete buy-in to Cottage Hill Christian Academy [made him the right choice]. He’s all-in in regards to everything, not only from a football standpoint, but he wants to see all of our student-athletes achieve great heights in whatever arena. It was very evident to our stakeholders’ community that he is all in for the challenge.
“His goal has always been to be a head coach and we’re just glad that he has the opportunity to be a head coach at Cottage Hill Christian Academy.”
Jones joined the Cottage Hill staff in March of last year, coaching the track team and then serving as defensive coordinator for former head coach Bobby Parrish’s staff last fall. He has also served as a defensive coordinator at Luverne and Chickasaw and was an assistant coach at Jackson. He is a graduate of Troy University where he was a standout linebacker for the Trojans.
A Mobile native, Jones graduated from St. Paul’s. His brothers, Phelon and Tiger, played football at LSU and later in the Arena League. Phelon Jones started at LSU and later transferred to Alabama.
“It feels really good,” Carvel Jones said of taking over the Warriors’ program. “I’ve really built a good rapport with these kids and I know what kind of hard work they’ve been doing behind the scenes, so I know what to expect out of them. I’m just really excited to be able to coach this upcoming season as head coach.”
Cottage Hill was 5-5 last year and 8-11 the past two seasons under previous head coach Parrish, who took over when Brazell, the former head coach, was promoted to head of school. Jones said working under Parrish was a good experience because he allowed his coordinators and assistant coaches strong input into the scheme and gameplans.
“Coach P. did a good job of letting his assistants and coordinators be seen and respected by the players as though they were head coaches,” Jones said. “And he gave everybody good responsibilities, so it won’t be that big of a difference because I’ve already had the experience with Coach P. It will just be putting my own spin on it and really concentrating on being disciplined and being tougher this year in this tough 3A region that we’re going to play in.”
Jones said his first priority is filling spots on the coaching staff. He said he may hire as many as three new assistants just on the offensive side of the ball. He said he is currently looking over resumes and getting ready to set up interviews to fill those roles.
The Warriors won’t take part in spring practice, he added. They’re choosing to start preseason practice a week early. They are set to play Chickasaw in a preseason game at Chickasaw.
“I feel like they’re hungry,” he said of his team. “We lose a lot of guys who are going on to play D1 [Division 1 football] in Kelvon McBride and Trent and Tyler Thomas, and we’ve lost a bunch of athletes. But I think these kids are out to prove that, yeah, we may not have those same athletes, but we’re just as tough and hungry as they were.
“We’ve got a good senior group, but we’ve got an even better younger group in the freshman and sophomore class, so I’m very excited.”
In announcing his change of heart, Luker, who has won six state championships in his career, released a statement regarding his decision:
“I want to thank Coach Chris Brazell and the Cottage Hill family for their kindness and respect for [his wife] Donna and I during this process,” Luker wrote. “After 28 years of leading football programs, I have decided to step away from being a head football coach at this time.
“Cottage Hill Christian is a first-class school and they deserve a coach that can give them the time and energy it takes to be successful. I am not sure what the future holds for me going forward but I know that God will provide the right direction.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
