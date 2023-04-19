Carvel Jones

Just a few days ago, Carvel Jones was getting ready to begin his second season as defensive coordinator at Cottage Hill Christian and getting to know new head football coach Stacy Luker and his plans for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, less than a month after Luker was introduced as the Warriors’ head coach, Jones received a promotion — to head coach. On Wednesday, Luker informed Cottage Hill officials he had a change of heart and stepped away from the position. The following day, Head of School Chris Brazell named Jones as the school’s head coach.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

