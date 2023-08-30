The expectation level for the Alabama football program can be described in a simple manner. The team didn’t win the national championship the past two seasons (Georgia won both) and there is concern the Crimson Tide dynasty has ended, that the program is in “rebuilding” mode. This is not the case, of course. Sure, the description as a dynasty may not apply currently, but certainly this is not a program in any way, shape or form that is “rebuilding.”
Not earning a place in the College Football Playoff (CFP) last season was a disappointment for those in the program, but not an indication Alabama is set to exit as a team contending for national and SEC championships. If anything, finishing 11-2 but without a league or national title may only have served to provide a bit of incentive for this season, an extra little push forward.
The talent on the roster has certainly not diminished. Head coach Nick Saban landed another long list of five-star recruits, while also addressing needs for this year’s team by signing top transfer portal and junior college prospects to join the Crimson Tide. While the team lost a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and another crop of talented players to the NFL, there is no shortage of talent available. In some cases, it just may be young talent.
There is plenty of NFL-ready talent still on the roster, and despite not being picked as the top team in the country in preseason polls — some have the Tide ranked No. 5 or lower — Alabama is expected to be a player nationally and in the SEC.
CONCERNS
The loss of Bryce Young to the NFL has created an opening at quarterback and no one stepped forward to claim that spot in the spring or early in preseason drills. The general thinking at press time was the starting job would be claimed by Jalen Milroe, based more on previous experience than perhaps any other factor. Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner is in the mix as is Ty Simpson. And don’t rule out, if needed, the possibility Eli Holstein or Dylan Lonergan could become involved.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
One could pretty much just go down the roster and check off name after name of players who would fit into this category. Obviously, whoever wins the starting quarterback job and his backup fits the criteria. Others include RB Jase McClellan, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, former Mobile Christian standout LB Deontae Lawson, WR Ja’Corey Brooks, WR Jermaine Burton, LN Dallas Turner, DE Justin Eboigbe and S Malachi Moore.
BIG GAME
There are a couple that fit this category. Perhaps most notable in the Tide’s second game of the season when Texas rolls into Tuscaloosa. There is a lot of excitement building for that matchup and it could go a long way in determining the national status for both teams. In the SEC, most fans have Nov. 4 circled on the calendar when LSU makes its trek to Tuscaloosa in what could be a showdown for the West Division title.
SCHEDULE
Several big games will be played at home, with Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU all visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. The annual Iron Bowl game with Auburn is on the road this year. The biggest test is in the middle of the schedule with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU all in a row, though there is an open date prior to the LSU game.
LOCAL PLAYERS
According to the roster listed on Alabama’s website, five players from the Lagniappe coverage area are on the team this season. That list includes LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian), WR Jay Loper (Bayside Academy), DB Ty Roper (Foley), RB J.R. Gardner (Gulf Shores) and LB Roland Asberry (Davidson).
