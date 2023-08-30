ALABAMA LB DEONTAE LAWSON

ALABAMA LB DEONTAE LAWSON (Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics)

The expectation level for the Alabama football program can be described in a simple manner. The team didn’t win the national championship the past two seasons (Georgia won both) and there is concern the Crimson Tide dynasty has ended, that the program is in “rebuilding” mode. This is not the case, of course. Sure, the description as a dynasty may not apply currently, but certainly this is not a program in any way, shape or form that is “rebuilding.”

Not earning a place in the College Football Playoff (CFP) last season was a disappointment for those in the program, but not an indication Alabama is set to exit as a team contending for national and SEC championships. If anything, finishing 11-2 but without a league or national title may only have served to provide a bit of incentive for this season, an extra little push forward.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

