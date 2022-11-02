The recent Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) cross-country boys’ and girls’ sectional meets were held last week, with area teams taking part in Bay Minette and Andalusia meets. In all, 24 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area and 323 total area athletes qualified for the state meet, set for this weekend at the Oakville Indian Mounds cross-country course.
Here is a look at the top three local teams and top three individuals (if from local schools) in each of the sectional meets:
Class 7A, Section 1: BOYS: Individuals: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 2. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s, 3. Nick Hamby, Foley. Team: 1. St. Paul’s, 2. Foley, 3. Daphne. GIRLS: Individuals: 1. Sophie West, Daphne, 2. Lucy Travis, St. Paul’s, 3. Lindsey Baxter, Baker. Team: 1. St. Paul’s, 2. Fairhope, 3. Baker.
Class 4A, Section 1: BOYS: Individuals: 1. Austin Lemuz, LAMP, 6. Patrick Andrews, St. Michael (highest finishing local athlete). Team: 1. Providence Christian, 2. St. Michael, 3. LAMP. GIRLS: Individuals: 1. Millicent Talmadge, Providence Christian, 3. Brooke Barnett, Orange Beach. Teams: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Orange Beach, 3. Houston Academy.
Class 3A, Section 1: BOYS: Individuals: 1. Caden Phillippi, Bayshore Christian, 2. Ezekiel Dernlan, Bayshore Christian, 3. Boaz Dernlan, Bayshore Christian. Team: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. Mobile Christian, 3. Cottage Hill Christian. GIRLS: Individuals: 1. Allie McTaggart, Bayshore Christian, 2. Isabel Oldshue, Cottage Hill Christian, 3. Kylie Powell, Mobile Christian. Team: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. Cottage Hill Christian, 3. Straughn.
Class 1A-2A, Section 1: BOYS: Individuals: 1. David Layfield, Horseshoe Bend, 2. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s Episcopal, 3. Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke’s. Team: 1. St. Luke’s, 2. Zion Chapel, 3. Pleasant Home. GIRLS: Individuals: 1. Anna Pezent, University Charter School, 2. Charlie Anne Phillips, St. Luke’s Episcopal. Team: 1. St. Luke’s Episcopal, 2. Wicksburg, 3. Horseshoe Bend.
LOCAL TEAMS: These teams from the Lagniappe coverage area had athletes qualify for the state meet. The number in parenthesis is the total number of athletes from that school, girls and boys, who qualified for the state meet:
Alma Bryant (2), Baker (11), Baldwin Co. (4), Bayshore Christian (20), Bayside Academy (19), Cottage Hill Christian (20), Daphne (19), Davidson (13), Elberta (10), Fairhope (11), Faith Academy (13), Foley (9), Gulf Shores (15), MGM (1), McGill-Toolen (20), Orange Beach (9), Robertsdale (8), Saraland (10), Satsuma (11), Spanish Fort (20), St. Luke’s (19), St. Michael (20), St. Paul’s (20) and UMS-Wright (19).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
