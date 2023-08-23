Those who feel uncomfortable just walking from the parking lot into their offices each morning based on the soaring temperatures and record heat indexes of the past several days should feel fortunate. You could be a cross country athlete.
Despite the high temperatures and humidity, cross country season is set to begin Thursday and continue through the fall season that, at least at the moment, doesn’t feel like fall at all.
Bayshore Christian, which won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A boys’ title last year and was the Class 1A-2A boys’ state championship team in 2021, will begin the season Thursday at Bayside Academy. Head coach Ann-Marie Cook said her team has been showing progress during the past few weeks of training and she’s looking forward to both the boys’ and girls’ seasons.
And yes, they’ll have to deal with the heat as well as the competition, which Cook said is equally challenging.
“It’s always difficult [dealing with the heat],” she said. “The thing is, you want to get them acclimated. We start early whenever we can, putting them on a summer training program on their own to get them out there and running. We believe in teaching them why and if they know the why, they’ll get out there and do it. We’ve been able to get acclimated to it, and we haven’t had too much of an issue. Of course, as a coach you have to kind of reassess and reevaluate what you do or when you do it. That has been a little bit of a hindrance. But other than that we’re going to keep rocking and rolling and pushing forward.”
And that means taking on a difficult schedule, which is also the norm in this area, Cook said, because of the talented runners who compete locally.
“I would say we have excellent teams [in the area],” Cook said. “That’s always been a great reason to train here. We have less than 250 students in our seventh through 12th grades, so we’re truly a 1A school, 1A-2A, but we believe in competing against the big boys, the 6A and 7A schools. They are awesome and talented and I would say that’s probably the biggest asset for training our kids, knowing they can run and train just as well as the big boys and girls do. We have some excellent, excellent runners in this area.”
Cook said she’s proud of the progress she has seen from her Bayshore teams, even though the boys’ team will feature a different roster this season than the past couple of years.
“I’m looking for them to continue doing what they do,” she said. “There are four of us coaches, and they continue to surprise us with what they can do. They just have that much grit. The boys, we started with that team first and they have such a brotherhood that they simply win it for each other. We have graduated two of our top runners from last year, so we have had our first graduates move on.
“These things ebb and flow and it takes a little time to build it back up, but I think they have just enough grit to maybe pull it out again. My girls are looking great this year. We developed that team a couple of years behind the boys and so I’m really, really excited to see what the girls will do this year as well.”
Another returning runner who will receive a lot of attention this season is Charles Perry of UMS-Wright who won the boys’ Class 6A state title last year with a run of 15:43.54. St. Luke’s returns Garrett Dolbear and Jake Davis, and William Porr returns for McGill-Toolen along with Alex Gamble. In girls’ competition, Spanish Fort returns Alexiana Hinote, with McGill returning Claire Mostellar and UMS bringing back Mallory Helms. Lindsey Baxter returns for Baker and Bayside Academy will have Catherine Doyle back on the roster. Ella Downing is back for St. Luke’s.
St. Luke’s won the girls’ Class 1A-2A state title last year and Bayside was the Class 4A winner in 2021. St. Michael won the 3A boys’ crown in 2019 and UMS-Wright won titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010, with Spanish Fort winning a crown in 2009.
