Terry Curtis knew it was possible he could become the winningest high school football coach in Alabama history this season, but it would require UMS-Wright going undefeated over the course of the regular season and then winning its first playoff game.
So with each game came the idea of a single loss potentially derailing the opportunity of him breaking the record this season, and thus each game only increased the pressure to keep winning.
And when the final second ticked off the clock at the end of the Bulldogs 56-13 win over Headland on Friday night, Curtis had one word to describe the feeling he had.
“Relieved,” Curtis said.
While win number 347 for Curtis was one of historic measures, he admits he’s glad to get the win behind him so he and his team can focus on the ultimate goal of winning another state championship.
“I’m glad to get it out of the way. I believe in some ways it’s been a bit of a distraction to the guys and now that we’ve got it over with, we can go about playing football and seeing how far we can do this thing,” Curtis said.
Despite more than three decades of success, even Curtis admits he could have never seen the plethora of wins and championships he has accomplished over the years.
“No you don’t even think about doing something like this,” Curtis said. “I appreciate Shaw and Murphy High Schools and then UMS for getting me to this point. It’s really special.”
The lone thing missing from the win, according to Curtis, was his father who passed away earlier this year in January.
“I just wish my mom and dad could have been here to see this. My dad loved UMS football and everything about it so I wish he could have been here to see the end of it. But I know he’s still watching me,” Curtis said.
Cole Blaylock, a South Alabama commit, had four rushing touchdowns and more than 290 yards rushing in the win. Blaylock said being around someone with as much knowledge of the game as Curtis, combined with the care he shows for his players, has helped mol;d his football career.
“He’s a great coach and an even better guy,” Blaylock said. “He’s helped me turn into the player I am today. He’s just a great source of football knowledge and I’m so thankful I get to play for him.”
Joe Lott kicked off the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to tie things up early in the first quarter.
For Lott, who has been playing football since the third grade, there haven’t been many times he can recall Curtis not being involved in things going on at UMS. That involvement is just one of the ways Curtis continues to impact his student-athletes almost four decades later.
“I’ve been here since K4 and he has been at everything since I’ve been here. We start playing football here in the third grade and he’s at all of those games,” Lott said. “He really has made an impact on every single one of our lives. He loves and cares for all of us and he’s just a great guy overall.”
Curtis said many have contributed to the record he now holds alone. He entered the game tied with former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson with 346 all-time victories.
“It’s a great honor. There’s been a lot of people involved with it and a lot of them are here tonight,” Curtis said. “The relationships with the coaches and the players. When they come back around and see you and they’re successful, good husbands, it’s big.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
