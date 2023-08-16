UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, the winningest football coach in the state of Alabama, is heading into his 25th season at the school.
At the recent Mobile County High School Football Media Days, Curtis appeared with some of his players to answer questions about the upcoming season.
He was also asked to offer comments on other aspects of the game, from players transferring to the changing status of camaraderie among coaches. Here is a sampling of Curtis’ comments:
On recruiting in high school: “Come on. It’s all of them. It’s not just one. It’s kind of where we are. It’s third parties, parents, shopping their kids around, thinking they’ve got a better option if they go here or there. Ronnie [Cottrell, Mobile Christian head coach] made it sound good with his guy [Sterling Dixon, who transferred], but there are a ton of them doing that. I guess I can understand it at a young age, but money’s not everything in high school. High school is about playing and playing with your friends and building relationships and the school you’ve been at and doing what you need to be doing. They developed you, they made you the kind of person you are and then to go off and play your senior year with someone else, it’s kind of selfish to me. But I’m old school and that’s how I feel about it.”
On what players want: “Everybody’s talking about kids. Kids haven’t changed. They still want the same things. They want the structure, they want the discipline, they want the work ethic. They still want all those things. I can’t say the same about the parents and I can’t say the same about these other guys out there who are trying to get involved with these kids and so forth. But as far as the kids, we do the same stuff I did at Murphy 30 years ago and the same stuff at Shaw. [We run] a lot of the same plays. We call it the same thing. Our practices are a lot alike. The kids respond to it. I don’t see where in 34 years it’s turned a whole lot. We’re averaging a state championship about every three years and very few of these guys are going on to the next level. I had the one, Cole Blaylock, he was a great player for us, but outside South Alabama, he didn’t have a lot of offers either. That’s just kind of who we are, what we want to be, what our school is all about. We go with it.”
On coaching camaraderie: “Used to coaches at conventions and so forth would hang out and talk and sit at a bar and have a drink and sit there and talk with each other and talk ball and talk programs. These guys now, they don’t want to have a whole lot to do with you. That’s probably another thing that has really changed, the camaraderie with coaches and the respect for coaches. Coaches are all in it together, whether it’s dealing with parents and dealing with kids or dealing with discipline problems. That’s the best resource you’ve got is another coach who may have been through the same thing or maybe not. Lord, I used to pick up the phone every day and call one of those guys and ask them for advice or about a play or whatever. You get those calls now, but it’s about a lot of different stuff.”
