There’s no doubt Daphne head coach Kenny King trusts placing the football in the hands of senior running back Nick Clark. Throughout his career with the Trojans, Clark has produced again and again.
Last season, the 5-foot-8, 200-pounder who has demonstrated he can run around, by or over defenders, depending on the situation, rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 8.32 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for another 100 yards.
Quarterback Landen Snow certainly is happy to have Clark return to the offensive backfield. He said having Clark in the lineup is a guarantee the Trojans can make something happen offensively.
“I know if our pass game gets stopped we can just hand the ball to (No.) 45 and he’ll get those yards,” Snow said. “That takes a lot of pressure off us.”
Which is why King believes Clark brings a confidence to his teammates that is rare. And it’s why opposing defensive coordinators will make sure to have a plan for Clark and try to make sure there’s at least one player keeping an eye on the running back at all times.
How important does King feel Clark is to Daphne’s offensive attack? Check out what he wrote on last year’s form coaches used to nominate players for the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State team. Clark earned an honorable mention selection on the team a year ago.
“Defenders see Nick and they are prepared for a hard-nosed runner,” King wrote. “However, they are never prepared for Nick’s lower body and core strength. He is the highest epitome of beast in the weight room and it shows on the field. His legs never stop churning and each and every game he carries at least five defenders into the end zone on his back. Not only is he strong, but he’s versatile. He averages four yards after contact and he also has great hands and was our third leading receiver. Nick can find any hole, he can run you over, take you with him and he can also catch. Each of these attributes is how he earned over 1,000 yards this season and what makes him All-State worthy.”
It also earns him another title, King said at this year’s Baldwin County High School Football Media Days in July.
“It’s very important (having a leader like Clark),” King said. “He’s a guy, I call him a hometown hero. He’s a guy who grew up here in Daphne and I call him a celebrity. He played youth ball in Mobile and he’s been here since he was a young kid. We feel like he has great things going for him.”
While Snow will get the opportunity to display his passing ability, it’s also a certainty Clark is going to be given the football as often as possible as the Trojans look to better their 4-6 record of a year ago and return to the playoffs. They missed the postseason last year but had qualified for the playoffs in 23 of the previous 24 seasons.
In an interview with Gridiron Football recently, Clark said he patterns his style after former Texas running back Bijan Robinson “because of how hard he runs the ball.” Clark added, “He keeps his legs moving every time somebody’s on him and he gives it his all until he can’t anymore.”
Clark said he and his teammates “are really determined this year,” and that his motivation comes from one main source — his mother.
“Everything that I’ve done and everything that I do is for her,” he said.
That’s especially true on the field, King said, and those who get in his way should be prepared.
“Nick is a big, powerful back who has speed that surprises you. But he’s all contact, trying to run through people. I like to see him run,” he said.
