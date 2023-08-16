Daphne High School Trojans

There’s no doubt Daphne head coach Kenny King trusts placing the football in the hands of senior running back Nick Clark. Throughout his career with the Trojans, Clark has produced again and again.

Last season, the 5-foot-8, 200-pounder who has demonstrated he can run around, by or over defenders, depending on the situation, rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 8.32 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for another 100 yards.

