The Daphne boys’ team and Spanish Fort girls’ team have earned spots in their respective super polls in this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) coaches’ soccer polls.
The Daphne boys are No. 10 in the boys’ super poll, which ranks teams regardless of classification, and No. 4 in the Class 7A poll. The Spanish Fort girls’ team holds the No. 8 spot in the super poll and is No. 3 in the Class 6A poll.
Bayside Academy’s boys’ team is ranked No. 1 again this week in the Class 4A poll, while the Orange Beach girls are again ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A girls’ poll. St. Michael is ranked No. 2 in the 4A girls’ poll.
In all, there are 10 boys’ teams from the Lagniappe coverage area in this week’s boys’ polls, while eight area teams are ranked in the girls’ polls.
The boys’ super poll finds Oak Mountain ranked No. 1, followed in order by Fort Payne, Mountain Brook, Grissom, Homewood, Dothan, Briarwood, Southside-Gadsden, Montgomery Academy and Daphne.
In Class 7A boys, Daphne is No. 4, Fairhope is No. 7 and Baker is No. 9. Spanish Fort is No. 8 and Theodore is No. 9 in Class 6A, while Gulf Shores is No. 5 and Faith Academy is No. 7. In Class 4A, Bayside Academy is No. 1 and St. Michael is No. 3 and in Class 1A-3A, St. Luke’s is No. 3.
The No. 1-ranked boys’ teams this week include Oak Mountain (7A), Fort Payne (6A), Southside-Gadsden (5A), Bayside Academy (4A) and Tanner (1A-3A).
The girls’ super poll finds Vestavia Hills at No. 1, followed in order by Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Homewood, Hewitt-Trussville, Briarwood, Hoover, Spanish Fort, Sparkman and Montgomery Academy.
McGill-Toolen is No. 9 and St. Paul’s is No. 10 in the girls’ Class 7A poll, with Spanish Fort No. 3 in the 6A poll. In Class 5A, Faith Academy is No. 5 and Gulf Shores is No. 8, while Orange Beach is No. 1 and St. Michael No. 2 in the Class 4A poll. Cottage Hill Christian holds the No. 8 spot in Class 1A-3A.
The top-ranked teams in the girls’ poll include Vestavia Hills (7A), Homewood (6A), Springville (5A), Orange Beach (4A) and Houston Academy (1A-3A).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
