Daphne is the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) girls’ wrestling state runner-up following its performance in the state tournament last Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Daphne scored 180 total points to finish second to state champion Sparkman, which tallied 191 total points in claiming the state crown.
The Trojans had two individual wrestlers claim state championships in their respective weight divisions. In the 100-pound class, Daphne’s Alanah Girard pinned Erin Clarkson of Auburn to win the state title. Girard produced a record of 38-2 on the season. In the 132-pound class, Daphne’s Kalyse Hill captured a 5-3 decision over Tuscaloosa County’s Raya Carpenter to win the state championship. Hill was undefeated on the season with a record of 35-0.
Another Daphne wrestler, Kaylee Holder in the 165-pound class, advanced to the state championship match but lost a decision to Mackenzie Schultz of Enterprise. Holder finished the season with a record of 23-3.
One other area wrestler won a state championship. Baldwin County’s Tamara Reed pinned Mallory Ladd of Enterprise in the 235-pound class state championship match. Reed finished the year with a record of 17-0.
Weaver, with 228.5 points, placed third in the team competition. Other area teams that placed among the top 16 include Baldwin County (50 points, T13th), Baker (40 points, 15th) and Gulf Shores (47 points, 16th).
In the AHSAA state duals boys’ wrestling championships, also at Harris Arena, some local teams participated. In Class 7A, Daphne lost to Smiths Station 66-15 in the quarterfinals, with Enterprise defeating Baker 44-18. In Class 6A, Saraland lost a first-round match to Wetumpka, 60-19, and Spanish Fort lost to Benjamin Russell, 49-24. Gulf Shores defeated Beauregard 66-15 in the quarterfinals in Class 5A, but lost to Tallassee 32-29 in the semifinals. Elberta lost to Tallassee 57-11 in a quarterfinal match. In a Class 1A-4A quarterfinal match, St. James defeated Orange Beach 54-24.
In the state championship matches, Huntsville defeated Smiths Station in Class 7A, Hartselle defeated Wetumpka in Class 6A, Jasper defeated Tallassee in Class 5A and Dora defeated Ranburne in Class 1A-4A.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.