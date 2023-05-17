The Daphne boys’ soccer team pulled off an encore last Saturday in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A state championship match at the John Hunt Soccer Complex in Huntsville. The Trojans claimed a 3-1 victory over Huntsville to claim the state championship for the second consecutive year.
It wasn’t as simple a task as the score might indicate. Huntsville led the match 1-0 at intermission, but Daphne took over after the break, scoring three goals and celebrating a second straight state title.
The Trojans were one of six teams from the Mobile-Baldwin area to reach the state championships this year. Bayside Academy claimed the Class 4A boys’ state championship, the Admirals’ fifth state crown, defeating Westbrook Christian 3-0. The two teams were the only state championship winners from the area.
Four other area teams advanced to state championship matches last Saturday as well. In Class 5A boys, Gulf Shores lost to John Carroll 8-1, while in 1A-3A boys, St. Luke’s lost a 2-0 match to Tanner. In Class 4A girls’ competition, St. Michael, making its first-ever state finals appearance, lost a close 2-1 decision to Westminster Christian in a match that was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, had two scoreless, five-minute overtime periods and was won in a shootout. Gulf Shores’ girls lost 9-4 to Springville in Class 5A play.
Daphne trailed Huntsville 1-0 at intermission, but the Trojans came out strong after the break, with Noah Miller scoring a goal, followed by a goal from William Alves and another goal by Miller, who was named the Class 7A Most Valuable Player. The Trojans ended the year with a record of 17-3-2.
In Class 4A girls, Kathryn Ford scored the goal in regulation for St. Michael. The Cardinals finished with a record of 19-6. In the Class 5A match, Gulf Shores received two goals from Jensen Ward and single goals from Calista Sweet and Reese Wood. The Dolphins finished the year 19-10.
In Class 5A boys, Gulf Shores’ lone goal was scored by Talan Galvan. The Dolphins end the season with a 23-7 record. In Class 1A-3A boys, St. Luke’s was unable to score a goal against Tanner.
Here are the scores in each of the AHSAA soccer championship matches on Saturday:
GIRLS
CLASS 1A-3A: Westminster School 3, St. James 0
CLASS 4A: Westminster Christian 2, St. Michael 1 (2 OT)
CLASS 5A: Springville 9, Gulf Shores 4
CLASS 6A: Homewood 1, Montgomery Academy 0
CLASS 7A: Sparkman 2, Auburn 1
BOYS
CLASS 1A-3A: Tanner 2, St. Luke’s 0
CLASS 4A: Bayside Academy 3, Westbrook Christian 0
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
