When an event reaches an anniversary with a “zero” in the date, there is usually a call to celebrate. However, that will not be the case for this week’s 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR).
“We are holding off for the 100th to be the big blowout,” Matt Glass, the event’s vice president of publicity, told Lagniappe. “But then again, this year’s rodeo will be special on its own.”
Like many other local events, ADSFR struggled to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the public activities on Dauphin Island were curtailed in an attempt to keep offering fishing opportunities.
“Interest has really picked up,” Glass said. “COVID hit during our 87th year. We didn’t have any spectator events.”
The rodeo, a project of the Mobile Jaycees civic organization, traditionally attracts more than 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half-million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, Guinness World Records proclaimed it the largest fishing tournament in the world.
This year’s rodeo is scheduled to have all of the past events open to the public.
“This may be one of the largest rodeos ever,” Glass said. “We have a lot of sponsors coming back. COVID and the economy took a hit, but things are really turning around. Everyone wants to be involved this year.”
Glass said the Jaycees have been working hard to promote this year’s rodeo.
“We started doing a lot of podcasts, which was new for us this year,” he said. “It has been a lot of fun. We plan to do some from the rodeo.”
FESTIVITIES
The list of activities actually began on July 15 with the 65th annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament. All of those proceeds go toward the Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour sponsored by the Mobile Jaycees.
The initial event this weekend will be the John “Captain T-Bone” Thompson Liar’s Contest on Thursday at 6 p.m. The event was named for the multiyear winner of the contest after his death.
“This is one of our biggest events,” Glass said. “We have a lot of spectators come for that.”
Rodeo ticket holders can participate in the competition by telling their best, or worst, fish tale. A “distinguished” panel of invited judges will determine the winners.
Fishing begins at 5 a.m. on Friday with the ceremonial cannon blast at the rodeo site (531 Lemoyne Drive). The weigh station will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Along with fishing, ADSFR is known for its live music. This is free of charge and open to the public, which often exceeds 70,000 spectators for the weekend.
Following the Liar’s Contest, Bruce Smelley will perform on the Joe Bullard Stage. Also on the lineup are the Fly By Radio band on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Brandon Blackburn on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Keith Burns on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Contender Boats Award Ceremony for ADSRF will take place Monday at The Grounds (1035 Cody Road North in Mobile) starting at 6 p.m.
HITTING THE JACKPOT
According to the Jaycees, every angler in the Open Competition who weighs in a legal fish from any of their 33 categories will be entered into two drawings. One is for a 25-foot Contender boat outfitted with a Yamaha motor, and trailer package.
“Yamaha and Contender are great sponsors,” Glass said. “That bay boat and motor are an awesome prize.”
In addition to the Open Competition, anglers may also enter any of these jackpots:
• The Meadows Electric Big Game Jackpot pays cash for the largest tuna (yellowfin or blackfin), dolphin, wahoo, billfish and swordfish. In addition, there will be random drawings among all anglers that enter a fish in this jackpot.
• The Southern Response Services King Mackerel Jackpot pays cash for first through 10th place, with a top prize of $7,500based on 100 entries. Second through 10th place payouts are based on the number of entries. There will also be random drawings among all anglers who enter a fish in this jackpot.
• The Yamaha Speckled Trout Jackpot pays cash for first through 10th place with a first-place prize of $8,400based on 600 entries. There will also be random drawings among all anglers who enter a legal fish.
• The Gulf Coast Hauling and Construction Shark Category pays cash for first through 10th place. There is a total of $24,000 in prize money, $12,000 of which goes to the first-place winner. All cash prizes are guaranteed. The heaviest fish weighed in will determine the winners. A $40 jackpot ticket is required per angler. The species of shark included in the jackpot are bull and tiger sharks. All must be a minimum of 80 inches. There will be one random drawing.
• There will also be cash prize divisions for billfish, tuna, dolphin, swordfish, wahoo, king mackerel, speckled trout (creel and lunker), blackfish, tarpon, shark and red snapper.
STORIED PAST
ADSFR first took place in 1929 with 260 contestants. It was reportedly the initial fishing tournament to be dubbed as a “rodeo.”
The Jaycees assumed a leadership role in 1948 when the event grew too large for a few individuals to organize.
ADSFR works closely with the University of South Alabama’s Department of Marine Science to collect scientific data on numerous species of fish. Thanks to tournament proceeds, almost $500,000 has been donated to the department to fund graduate-level scholarships. Other entities that are part of the research are the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Coastal Conservation Association–Alabama.
For more information on the rodeo, call 251-277-7079 or visit adsfr.com.
