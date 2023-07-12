Few athletic endeavors require as many skills as pole vaulting. The competitor must be strong enough to carry the pole, fast enough to build up speed down the runway, agile enough to plant the pole in the receiving box, powerful enough to achieve the maximum bend of the pole, and finally graceful enough to clear the bar.

Some of the world’s best vaulters will be on display once again this Saturday at the 12th annual Dauphin Street Vault (DSV). Competition is scheduled in downtown Mobile from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

dsv-2022-67.jpg
dsv-2022-24.jpg

