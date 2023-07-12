Few athletic endeavors require as many skills as pole vaulting. The competitor must be strong enough to carry the pole, fast enough to build up speed down the runway, agile enough to plant the pole in the receiving box, powerful enough to achieve the maximum bend of the pole, and finally graceful enough to clear the bar.
Some of the world’s best vaulters will be on display once again this Saturday at the 12th annual Dauphin Street Vault (DSV). Competition is scheduled in downtown Mobile from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DSV is one of the most unique athletic events that take place along the Alabama Gulf Coast. A section of Dauphin Street is closed off to vehicles, allowing more than 200 athletes of all ages and skill levels to vault to heights often surpassing the cast-iron balconies of nearby buildings.
Unlike a normal track and field meet at a stadium with a decorum of quiet reserve, DSV features both dedicated track fans and intrigued onlookers packing the sidewalks in Mobile’s entertainment district to view the spectacle in an exhilarating party atmosphere with pulsating lights and vibrant music.
IMPRESSIVE RUN
Drew Bentley, the track and field coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, serves as the DSV meet director. When he and his roommate at the time — Matt Vogtner — got a “wild hair” to have a street vault in Mobile, he had no idea it would still be taking place.
“I figured we would do it one or two years and then move on to something else,” Bentley told Lagniappe. “Mobile needs something downtown during the summertime. It’s like a big block party.”
The reputation that DSV has achieved has certainly helped it gain attention.
“Over the years, we’ve acquired this following that will put it on people’s calendar,” Bentley said. “They set up shop on Dauphin Street and watch pole vaulting the entire day.”
The scene is hard to match.
“You can get some action at the indoor coliseum in Birmingham,” Bentley said. “The crowds are huge, but they are all other athletes. In Mobile, they are mostly spectators.”
One of the longtime sponsors for DSV is the Mobile Sports Authority. This is a nonprofit sports commission formed in 2009 to create a positive economic and public relations impact by supporting sporting events that attract visitors to the area.
“As what has really become one of Mobile’s iconic sporting events, the Mobile Sports Authority is proud to have helped start the Dauphin Street Vault some 12 years ago,” Executive Director Danny Corte told Lagniappe. “Yes, we host larger events on an annual basis, but the buzz which surrounds the DSV every year is pretty remarkable. It’s just one of the cooler and most talked about annual events we host in our area.
“It’s been really rewarding to see the growth of this event over these last 12 years as Coach Drew Bentley and his operations team have done an outstanding job continuing to build up this competition. And from an economic point of view, we estimate that the previous 11 Dauphin Street Vaults have generated over a $2.4 million economic impact to the local economy. So I encourage our local citizens and, of course, visiting families and fans, to come on down and check it out.”
TALENTED FIELD
Past competitors in this USA Track & Field-sanctioned event have included everyone from Olympic athletes to youngsters excited just to attempt a vault. This year’s field can now boast of having a national champion.
On June 7, University of South Alabama’s Kyle Rademeyer claimed the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship on the first night of competition in Austin, Texas.
The junior from Paarl, South Africa, cleared his only attempt at 18 feet, 8.25 inches (5.70 meters) to win the event, while also clearing two other heights. Rademeyer was able to celebrate on his last jump after already having won the title by attempting to clear 5.85 meters.
“It will be exciting to have one of our alumni back,” Bentley said of Rademeyer. “He has competed several times, but he has never won it.
“Of course, he has not been this good before. He is at the top of his game. Without a doubt, he could represent South Africa in the next Olympics.”
Thomas Fowlkes, one of the original organizers of DSV, told Lagniappe there is a plan in the works to recognize Rademeyer and the University of South Alabama coaching staff during the Elite Division introductions.
“This may have also been mentioned, but DSV organizers are all former South Alabama pole vaulters and Mobile natives,” Fowlkes said. “Naturally, we were thrilled when Kyle went No. 1 at NCAAs.”
Fowlkes mentioned he was in the USA Class of 2006 while Bentley was in the Class of 1996. Others involved with DSV have been Jenna Stark Fowlkes (2007), Emily Sawyer Bentley (2009) and Nick Farrell (2012).
Alina McDonald, last year’s DSV champion, broke the meet record with a vault of 15 feet, 4 inches (4.67 meters). Bentley said he is thrilled she is coming back.
“She is a monster,” Bentley said. “She has finished as high as second at the U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships. She qualified again this year, but she is not going because she chooses not to compete on Sundays because of her religion.”
Maddox Hamm of Scottsboro High School is returning after winning last year’s DSV with a vault of 17 feet, 9 inches (5.48 meters).
“Maddox is the top high school vaulter in the country,” Bentley said. “He tied his personal best with us. He has been injured this season with a pulled hamstring.”
Bentley is also happy to have some homegrown competitors in the field.
“Jake Spotswood was a state champion at McGill-Toolen in the decathlon, high jump, pole vault and long jump,” Bentley said. “He started at the University of Alabama and then spent his COVID year at Virginia Tech. He was an NCAA All-American in the heptathlon. This will be his first time in the Elite Division, although as a high school senior, he was in the Emerging Elite.”
Another local competitor is Miles Walden of Spanish Fort. He is on the Ole Miss roster.
“He has jumped in the Open category before,” Bentley said. “This will be his first time in the Elites.”
