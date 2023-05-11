Exactly what the moment represented Thursday morning as Mobile County Public School System officials held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Davidson High School’s new football stadium was summed up in simple terms by head football coach Rick Cauley.
“It’s real exciting,” Cauley said. “Having never coached without getting on a bus (for a home game), this is an exciting time just to come down here. Most of all, just to have practice. We haven’t had a practice field in over a year, so coming down here today and getting on this field is extremely exciting.
“To have something nice that’s yours and not have to go somewhere else, that’s important. Right now I think we have 100 kids out (for football) and (in the past) we’ve been around 85, so the 15 may be the stadium boost, you never know. We’ve got more kids out than we’ve ever had and I think that will just keep increasing.”
The Davidson football players were scheduled to hold their first day of spring practice later Thursday, which would represent the first time the players have held a group activity at the new facility. Cauley said each of the players was eager to get started and have the opportunity to test out their new home field.
“It’s funny, you’re excited and you’ll think it’s done, but it’s not, so it was a little bit of a weird situation,” Cauley said of the reaction of the players and coaching staff as the stadium was constructed. “I think watching the process was really, really cool. And the guys building it were outstanding. They were really great. … It was really cool to watch it happen.”
Davidson is the third of four new MCPSS high schools to officially open stadiums. On Wednesday, LeFlore and Vigor held similar ceremonies on their campuses, with similar emotional reactions to seeing the stadiums for the first time and anticipating future Friday night football games and big crowds at the new facilities.
Each of the stadiums cost in the $5.5 million range and feature the same overall design. Team logos are featured at midfield with the school name printed in each of the end zones on the artificial turf. LED lighting is featured at each stadium with a press box on the home side and stands for both home and visiting fans. A scoreboard is featured in one end zone of both stadiums and chairback seating is featured for four or five rows directly beneath the press box. Concession stands and restrooms are available on both the home and visitor sides of each stadium. Because a track was already in place at the school, it remained, with a brand new surface and markings, encircling the field at the Davidson stadium, which is different than the LeFlore and Vigor stadiums.
Two other schools, Williamson and Murphy, await their new stadiums, which have been promised by the MCPSS. Williamson is awaiting approval by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a land swap that will be used to build a stadium adjacent to Williamson High School. A stadium for Murphy is still planned, but where the stadium will be built is not known. The school is considered landlocked, with no area currently big enough for construction of a stadium on campus. MCPSS board members have said in the past it is possible land will be purchased, hopefully in close proximity to the school, on which to build Murphy’s stadium.
The other MCPSS schools that already have on-campus stadiums — Baker, Theodore, Alma Bryant, Citronelle, Blount and Mary G. Montgomery — will be receiving new artificial turf for their stadiums.
“This is a day many of us thought would never be possible for Davidson High School,” Davidson principal Jason Richardson said in opening remarks before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. He later added, “When I look around, I can’t imagine the endless possibilities now for our school.”
Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill said, “This stadium is not just for football, it’s for the entire school and feeder pattern.”
School board vice-president Don Stringfellow said, “It’s been a long time coming for this stadium,” then echoed Cauley’s thoughts, adding, the team “won’t have to get on a bus and go to another stadium and call it home for the night. That ends today.”
B.C. Rain is set to hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
