Davidson High School Warriors

Davidson High School Warriors

Davidson High School will play its home games this season in its brand new on-campus stadium. The facility has created a lot of excitement in the community, and it seems only fitting that it will be where Derrick “DJ” Butler plays his final season with the Warriors. After all, he’s been the source of a lot of excitement around the program since he joined the team.

Derrick _DJ_ Butler, Davidson

Derrick _DJ_ Butler, Davidson

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior running back had 184 carries last season for 1,338 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. He has committed to sign with Coastal Carolina, but before he heads off to college he said he hopes to produce another good season for the Warriors.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.