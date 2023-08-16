Davidson High School will play its home games this season in its brand new on-campus stadium. The facility has created a lot of excitement in the community, and it seems only fitting that it will be where Derrick “DJ” Butler plays his final season with the Warriors. After all, he’s been the source of a lot of excitement around the program since he joined the team.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior running back had 184 carries last season for 1,338 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. He has committed to sign with Coastal Carolina, but before he heads off to college he said he hopes to produce another good season for the Warriors.
“Really, when I have the football in my hands, I’m just playing for Coach [Rick] Cauley and my family,” Butler said. “I just keep that in the back of my mind when I’m playing, that I’m playing for my coaches and my family and team.
“I’m most proud of how I stayed with everything. I’m glad I have the ability to be coachable. That has really carried me throughout my years. No matter how hard things got or anything I was always able to take coaching and just stay with it and stick with it.”
Butler’s work and focus have paid off, Cauley, entering his fifth season with the Warriors, said.
“He’s the best running back that I’ve ever coached,” Cauley said. “I’ve said that a bunch of times. He is good, he’s really good. The things he can do out of the backfield as a receiver, he can line up and play at quarterback. He can do a lot of things, but I think he’s going to be better this year because I think he’s going to have a little more help, and we’re going to be a little more balanced.
“The trust to us [as coaches] means the world to us. When a kid listens to you and then goes out and does it, then comes to you and says, ‘Coach, that works,’ [it means something]. I remember when he was a sophomore, I taught him a little dip move to use on the edge and he was like, ‘Coach, that works just about every time.’’’
Perhaps the quality Butler possesses that stands out more than any other to Cauley is one that perhaps isn’t recognized by those who watch him perform — loyalty. Cauley noted because of his talent, other schools have tried to get Butler to transfer. Instead, he stayed with the Warriors.
“The trust that he’s put into us when we have had hard times, when we have had adversity [is appreciated],” Cauley said. “In this day and age when people will just bolt and go [transfer], he’s had his chance. He’s had people knock on his door every day trying to get him to go somewhere else. Coaches after games shaking hands trying to recruit him on the field after games. … But he comes back to us every day with trust and loyalty and I think it has worked out pretty good for him. … There’s a lot to be said for sticking to it, putting your nose down, doing the work and waiting for good things to come to you.”
Butler added, “Loyalty is everything to me. If you’re loyal to a person, they have your back too. It’s an ‘I have your back and you have my back’ type thing.”
Cauley said Butler will receive help up front where many on the offensive line will be entering their fourth year as a starter. Several other starters return as well.
“I would say this is the best summer that we’ve had and as far as confidence goes, this is the most confident that we’ve ever been and we’re close to turning the corner,” Cauley said.
