Tyler Davis has always been athletic. Before graduating from Alma Bryant High School in 2006, he played fullback for the Hurricanes in football and was a sweeper with the soccer squad.
He eventually attended classes at the University of South Alabama, first earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and eventually a Master of Business Administration. His sports activities, though, were pushed to the background as he focused on academics.
As time passed, Davis realized that if he was going to get back into sports he needed to do it now. The decision has paid off more than he could ever imagine.
He recently won first place in the World’s Ultimate Strongman Competition in Paris, France.
PUSHING THE LIMITS
“Four years ago, when I turned 30, I got the itch to do something competitive athletically again,” Davis told Lagniappe. “I knew this was my last chance to do something athletic again before I turned too old.”
At that time, Davis was working as a ship fitter at Austal USA. It was there that he met Chris Jacheo, who told him about the different weight classes in a sport that Davis had always loved to watch — Strongman competitions.
“He had a bunch of equipment, so I hired Chris as my coach and we really have a great dynamic,” said Davis, who competes in the 90-kilogram (198.4 pounds) category. “I won my first five competitions in a row, including Alabama’s Strongest Man twice.
“Last year, I traveled to Finland and came in third in Strongman Champions League World Championships. This year, I have won the United States Strongman National Championships and the World’s Ultimate Strongman World Championships. It is usually held in Ukraine but was moved to Paris, France, due to the war.”
The Strongman competition is more than just lifting weights. It involves numerous events that test a person’s stamina, skill level, tactics, training and strategy.
Davis said while he was in high school, he often worked out with the linemen instead of with the skilled players.
“I have always had good foot speed. I ran the 40-yard dash in about 4.6 seconds,” he said. “That helps in the Strongman. A couple of events require agility. You have to pick up something and move with it.”
TIGHT FINISH FOR WORLD TITLE
The competition in Paris took place Oct. 9. Davis was one of 13 competitors in his weight class from nine countries.
“Event One was a max deadlift,” he said. “I pulled 729 pounds to tie for third.
“Event Two was a timed Farmer’s Walk. The weight was 286 per hand for about 100 feet. I finished second.
“Event Three was a log clean and press for reps. I chose the heavier 286-pound log option and finished fourth with one rep.
“Event Four was a carry medley for time. There were four objects from 200 to 250 pounds: two sandbags, an H Stone and an atlas stone. I came in first place. I used to be a fullback at Alma Bryant, so I always do well on events where I can use foot speed to move weight.
“Event Five was an atlas stone to shoulder for reps. I chose the heavier 309-pound stone. I did three reps to tie for first on that event. I was chasing the Irishman [Gavin McNamee] all day and then pulled into the lead after the last event to win by 4.5 points over second place.”
Taking the runner-up spot was Benjamin Machala of Slovakia. McNamee settled for third. The only other American in the field was Michael Remieres, who finished eighth.
“I won the United States Strongman National Championships back in June in Manchester, New Hampshire,” Davis said. “Michael finished second. We helped each other out, and have become great teammates and friends.”
More information on the world championships can be found at facebook.com/WorldUltimateStrongmanParis.
SPREADING THE NEWS
Davis said competing in these events has been a natural transition.
“Strongman is the first sport that I can honestly say I have felt passionate about,” Davis said. “I think about it every day and I have built a great community called Ströng Crüe.
“We are a team of about 20 from mostly around the region. We chat every day and support each other in our Strongman pursuits.”
One of those training with Davis is Livy Cornelius from Coden.
“We train at AMP Fitness in Mobile,” Davis said. “Livy is about my age. She likes to do the training for fitness. It is a great way to make friends and be competitive in sports again.”
On Oct. 1, Davis hosted a pro heavyweight Strongman show with prize money at AMP Fitness just days before heading to France.
“I’m always looking for ways to help grow the sport,” he said. “I mentor and coach athletes who want to reach high levels in the sport.”
He also gives a lot of credit to his wife, Sara, whom he met at a Mardi Gras ball when he asked her for a dance.
“She is my support system,” he said.
Davis, who now works for Hargrove Engineers & Constructors as a project controls technical specialist, is not taking any time off.
“The next big thing for me will be competing at the Official Strongman Games in Daytona, Florida, Nov. 11-13. There will be 45 athletes from 18 different countries in my weight class,” he said. “After that, I’ll work on getting stronger over the winter to be ready for a big year in 2023.”
You can follow his adventures on social media at facebook.com/tylerdavisstrong and instagram.com/mobtownstrongman.
