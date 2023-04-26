South Alabama women’s head basketball coach Yolisha Jackson has added two assistant coaches to her Jaguars’ staff, hiring former Jags’ player Colby Davis and Eryc Pittman. Davis returns to Mobile after a two-year stint at Florida A&M University, where she served as an assistant coach for the Rattlers.Prior to FAMU, Davis was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Pearl River Community College from July 2021 to October 2021. She is also a former graduate assistant at South Alabama. As a Jags’ player, Davis started a total of 78 games from 2013-17, including all 31 games during her senior year.
Pittman arrives after two seasons as an assistant at Austin Peay. He helped coach the Governors to a 37-25 record in two seasons, including a trip to the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2022.Before Austin Peay, Pittman spent six seasons at Jacksonville State under former Jaguar head coach Rick Pietri, where he coordinated scouting reports and recruiting. Before his stint at Jacksonville State, Pittman spent one year at Brewton-Parker College as the men’s basketball associate head coach.
COLLARD SUN BELT TENNIS POY
South Alabama’s Sebastian Collard was named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference men’s tennis Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while head coach Nick Brochu was named co-Coach of the Year.Collard was also named first-team All-Sun Belt for singles and was joined by sophomore Maxime St-Hilaire, while fifth-year senior Louis Delcour was named to the second team. The honor was the third for Collard and the second for both St-Hilaire and Delcour.
JAGS SUN BELT RUNNER-UP
South Alabama suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of Old Dominion in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference men’s tennis championship match.In doubles, the Monarchs clinched the championship with a win at No. 5 singles after winning doubles. No. 63 South Alabama finishes the season 17-8, posting a 7-1 conference record.
JOHNSON, SPYBEY WIN
Michael Johnson won the Regular Division and Danny Spybey the Senior Division of the Lite Scratch Tour tournament at Heron Lakes last Friday. Johnson of Mobile shot 2-under par, beating Lee Engerson (-1). Ryan Wilson of Spanish Fort and Donnie Kuba of Daphne tied for third (+1). Spybey of Spanish Fort beat Mobile’s Wayne Gardner in a one-hole playoff for the Senior win. Both shot 2-under. Hamp Andrews of Loxley and Kurt Wielkens of Spanish Fort tied for third (even). Lucedale’s Davis Sellers was fifth (+1).
LACKIE, WELCH HONORED
After posting a perfect 4-0 record last week, including a series sweep of App State over the weekend, South Alabama swept the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors as Olivia Lackiewas named the league’s pitcher of the week for the fifth time this spring and Bailey Welch was selected Player of the Week. The dual weekly conference award selections marked the first time since both Jenna Hardy and Gabby Stagner were named the players of the week during the 2022 season.The honor marks the 10th time in Lackie’s career and the 35th time in which the program has had a pitcher earn the award. The 10 selections for Lackie bring her within one of matching Devin Brown’s program mark (11). Lackie’s selection also marks the sixth time this spring a Jaguar pitcher has earned the honor as she has been selected five times and Hardy once.The five selections this season for Lackie equal Brown’s single-season mark set during the 2016 campaign. The Offensive Player of the Week accolade for Welch is the first of her career and the 22nd time a player has earned the honor in program history.
TRIO JOIN JAGS’ ROSTER
Three players have signed scholarship offers to join the South Alabama men’s basketball team. Thomas Howell, Maxwell Land and Samuel Tabe have joined the Jaguars, the school announced last week. Howell, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds at Louisiana-Monroe last season. Land, a 6-4 guard, averaged 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds at St. Francis University last year, while Tabe, a 6-5 guard, averaged 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds at Seton Hill, Pa., University. The trio joins freshmen signees John Broom, Ethan Kizer and Marcus “Smurf” Millender for the 2023-24 season. The Jags have one scholarship left to give for next season.
