South Alabama women’s head basketball coach Yolisha Jackson has added two assistant coaches to her Jaguars’ staff, hiring former Jags’ player Colby Davis and Eryc Pittman. Davis returns to Mobile after a two-year stint at Florida A&M University, where she served as an assistant coach for the Rattlers.Prior to FAMU, Davis was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Pearl River Community College from July 2021 to October 2021. She is also a former graduate assistant at South Alabama. As a Jags’ player, Davis started a total of 78 games from 2013-17, including all 31 games during her senior year.

Pittman arrives after two seasons as an assistant at Austin Peay. He helped coach the Governors to a 37-25 record in two seasons, including a trip to the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2022.Before Austin Peay, Pittman spent six seasons at Jacksonville State under former Jaguar head coach Rick Pietri, where he coordinated scouting reports and recruiting. Before his stint at Jacksonville State, Pittman spent one year at Brewton-Parker College as the men’s basketball associate head coach.

