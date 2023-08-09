FORMER SARALAND STANDOUT MORGAN DAVIS

FORMER SARALAND STANDOUT MORGAN DAVIS (Photo by Marvin Gentry)

Former Saraland track standout Morgan Davis, who was selected the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year this past season, earned a bronze medal in the recent XXI Pan American Track and Field Championships in Puerto Rico. A member of Team USA, Davis finished third in the international competition for which she earned a spot in a recent Pan Am Game qualifying event.

Davis turned in a leap of 5.99 meters (19 feet, 8 inches) on the last of her six attempts in the long jump competition. She finished behind winner Avery Lewis of Team USA who had a jump of 6.22 meters (20 feet, 5 inches) and runner-up Vanessa Sena dos Santos of Brazil who had a jump of 6.17 meters (20 feet, 3 inches).

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

