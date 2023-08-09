Former Saraland track standout Morgan Davis, who was selected the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year this past season, earned a bronze medal in the recent XXI Pan American Track and Field Championships in Puerto Rico. A member of Team USA, Davis finished third in the international competition for which she earned a spot in a recent Pan Am Game qualifying event.
Davis turned in a leap of 5.99 meters (19 feet, 8 inches) on the last of her six attempts in the long jump competition. She finished behind winner Avery Lewis of Team USA who had a jump of 6.22 meters (20 feet, 5 inches) and runner-up Vanessa Sena dos Santos of Brazil who had a jump of 6.17 meters (20 feet, 3 inches).
Davis' other jumps, in order, covered 5.67 meters, 5.88 meters, 5.72 meters, 5.81 meters and 5.61 meters.
She is now headed to Kentucky where she will compete in the SEC and nationally for the Wildcats’ track and field team. At Saraland, she took first place in more than 40 events this past season, competing in the long jump, high jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She set new state records in Class 6A in the high jump and long jump, winning the state championship in both events. She also won the state title in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
JAGS’ YARD SALE SET SATURDAY
South Alabama will hold a Fan Fest at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday. The Fan Fest will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m., with several activities slated during the event. The popular Jags’ Yard Sale will open the event at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Core Industries Lounge in the stadium. The yard sale will include the sale of authentic Jaguar gear, including game-worn gear, involving each of the South Alabama teams. Jerseys, shoes and apparel will be sold at discounted prices. A few football helmets and other athletic items will also be available for sale. The Yard Sale is a cashless event. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted.
At 1:30 p.m. the Jaguars’ marching band will perform with the Jags’ cheerleaders and Prowlers dance team also performing. At 2 p.m., the head coaches for each of South Alabama’s fall sports will address those in attendance, along with South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann. There will also be a 45-minute segment in which fans can get autographs and photos of South Alabama athletes. That session will take place in the concourse behind the student seating section of the stadium and will begin at 2:15 p.m. Fans will also have access to the Hancock Whitney Stadium field during a portion of Fan Fest.
At 6 p.m., the South Alabama women’s soccer team will play an exhibition match against Auburn at The Cage. Jaguar fans are encouraged to attend.
The football team will hold its first scrimmage of the preseason that morning, but the scrimmage, as is the case with all of the Jags’ preseason practices, is closed to the public.
ALABAMA WINS GOLF EVENT
Team Alabama collected a dominating victory in the Southern Junior Cup golf competition held last week at Dalhousie Golf Club in Girardeau, Mo. The competition featured teams from Alabama, Missouri and Arkansas with junior boys and girls players. The Alabama team collected 15 points in the match-play style competition, with Missouri scoring just eight points and Arkansas getting four points. The two-day event was limited to the first day of play because of rain that made the course unplayable for the second round.
Using teams that featured teams of one girl and one boy per team per state team, Alabama defeated Arkansas 6-0 and Missouri 5-1 in the alternate shot format, while in four-ball play, Alabama won all four of its matches.
Mobile’s Frances Brown and Thomas Crane were members of the Alabama team. The team of Crane and Yvette Gordon claimed a 4&3 victory in four-ball play. The Crane-Moore team also claimed a 4&3 win against Arkansas and a 2&1 win against Missouri in alternate shot play. Brown was teamed with Bailey Sutter. The pair took a 4&3 win against Arkansas and a 1-up victory against Missouri in alternate-shot competition. Brown did not take part in four-ball competition.
